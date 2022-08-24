FCI Sheridan

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week asked federal officials to respond to “significant and troubling” reports about retaliation against inmates at the federal prison in Sheridan, as well as significant delays in access to treatment and evaluation for defendants in the federal criminal justice system in Oregon and nationwide with mental health conditions.

“We write today with deep concern about allegations of retaliation by guards against inmates at the federal correctional institution in Sheridan, Oregon (FCI Sheridan) and also about issues hurting the mental health of federal inmates nationwide,” Wyden and Merkley wrote federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Colette Peters, the former head of Oregon’s Department of Corrections. “We respectfully request an update about both of these significant and troubling issues.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.