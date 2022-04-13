The GFWC Polk County Service Club is now taking reservations for rentals of the Historic Independence Woman’s Club.
There are still openings for April 16, the day before Easter, great place to have a family get together before Easter Ceremonies. There are openings for May 14, 21 and 28. June 4 is still available.
If interested in looking for a great place to hold a dinner, a shower, a birthday party or a family reunion think of the Historic Independence Woman’s Club House located at 340 S Third in Independence. There is a full kitchen now available and the bathroom is ready to be used (as renovations are almost completed in that room).
To sign up, go to https://gfwcpolk.com/rent-the-clubhouse.
