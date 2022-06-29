The City of Dallas is awarding nearly $96,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding to seven downtown Dallas building improvement projects.
The City Council has authorized up to $100,000 per year for two years in ARPA funds to be used for the downtown Building Improvement Grant Program. The city received grant applications between May 2 and June 17. It is anticipated that funding agreements for the seven projects will be finalized in the next few weeks.
Grant awardees will have 12 months to complete their projects. Applicants were required to provide at least a 2/3 project match investment. Grant awards were capped at $20,000.
The total value of the finished projects is estimated at over $594,000, more than six times the amount of the grants, which represents significant private sector investment in downtown Dallas.
“The investments proposed by these seven projects will not only produce an obvious visual upgrade in downtown Dallas,” said Charlie Mitchell, the city’s economic and community development director, “they represent an amazing commitment by these property owners and businesses which will help downtown Dallas continue to thrive.”
The seven projects selected to receive funding are:
1. 131-147 SW Court Street. New facades, repair and repainting of exterior walls. Grant amount: $20,000; total project value: $118,800.
2. 191 SW Court Street. New interior offices and fire suppression system. Grant amount: $20,000; total project value: $102,175.
3. 962 Main Street. Major interior remodel; new kitchen; new HVAC and plumbing. Grant amount: $20,000; total project value: $200,087.
4. 1042 Main Street. Structural repairs, new foundation, new roof, electrical and updated plumbing. Grant total: $20,000; total project value: $124,983.
5. 957 Main Street. New windows and doors. Grant amount: $6,014; total project value: $18,043.
6. 123-145 SW Mill Street. New awnings and HVAC. Grant amount: $6,564; total project value: $19,690.
7. 939 Main Street. Façade remodel. Grant amount: $3,400; total project value: $10,293.
