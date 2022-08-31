The Shabby Barn
1284 SW Fairview Ave. Dallas
(503) 837-1099
Itemizer-Observer
Finding, restoring and selling reclaimed treasures. That for Teena Shilling Hughes is living the dream.
However, it took overcoming a couple of nightmare scenarios for the 53-year-old to become the new proprietor of The Shabby Barn.
After taking care of her ailing mom, Shilling Hughes said she felt adrift when she finally passed, leaving her not knowing what to do next.
“I was at a crossroads. Well, what am I going to do now? Because I took care of her for three years. Well, maybe I could just work at Walmart, Dollar Tree, be a cashier, work and go home, not have to deal with stress,” she said.
Around the same time, Hazlyn Sasser Martin wanted to step back from owning The Rusty Gate to attend to her own ailing husband, John.
“I was here as a vendor the first year she opened. I left because my mom’s health was getting worse. I didn’t have time. I came back toward the end ‘cause I was going stir crazy,” Shilling Hughes said.
The final piece came into place when Sasser Martin was looking for a successor, and asked Shilling Hughes if she was interested. How could she say no?
She officially took over and rechristened The Shabby Barn. Sasser Martin may be gone, but Shilling Hughes says she’ll never be forgotten. For example, she pointed to a large table John built for Hazlyn that proved too big to move.
“It got left here. I cherish it. I’ll never get rid of it, because John’s special to me, too,” Shilling Hughes said. She pointed to another cabinet she bought from Hazelyn, saying it, too, belongs here. “It’s been here since I can remember. Since this was Rusty Gate. (Hazelyn)’s almost like my mentor. She taught me a lot – antiques, vintage, how to make your area appealing and nice. She still helps realtors stage and helped decorate Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.”
Now it’s Shilling Hughes who is host to 12 vendors (including herself) within The Shabby Barn featuring refinished furniture and vintage to vintage-inspired décor. The love of the old developed when Shilling Hughes was a child.
“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been interested in garage sales and junkin’. I never could really build,” Shilling Hughes said. “I’m one of those type of people who go to Walmart, get a dresser or entertainment center, but I always had to have help put it together. But I can make things beautiful. That’s my thing. My niche.”
She’s still never gotten over the thrill of the hunt, be it flea markets or garages, discovering those items not found any more at a Walmart or Target.
When she took over July 1, she had no problem getting vendors to fill out the Shabby Barn’s spaces. Everybody brings personality, Shilling Hughes said. She gave a tour of the store, pointing out each vendor’s attractions.
“One makes things from silverware. Dorithy’s booth is more shabby chic style. It looks distressed not used, but has that used look. Kim’s booth gets stuff from Bend. She’s very, very knowledgeable. Ellie and Sally have vintage antique stuff. This (pointing to another area) is boho décor. Diane does a lot of online sales, sales down at Emporium as well. A lot new, but vintage inspired. Here in front of the window is Denease, she does a lot of transfers on furniture,” Shilling Hughes concluded.
To further exemplify how tight knit the refurbished community is, Shilling Hughes is happy to welcome Puala Jean Kenoche, who recently reopened a space, Rustic Memories, at 3535 S Kings Valley Highway. A customer who’d just bought hen-themed décor at The Shabby Barn for a friend couldn’t wait to go check out Rustic Memories which opened earlier this month.
“She’s sent people down here, I’ve sent them up there,” Shilling Hughes said. “Diane has also been really good about marketing for both of us. It’s pretty awesome. We have so many people that care, so many in the community who tell me this town needed this place.”
Even in The Shabby Barn’s quieter moments, Shilling Hughes loves owning the store.
“It’s a lot of fun. I like to talk. Visit. I like people. So, people come in here once a week. They may not buy anything, but like to visit. Chit chat. That’s fine with me,” she said.
Her only worry, more than any regret, was taking over during a downturn in the economy.
“On the other hand, maybe that will bring more people in. Because they’re tired of paying Goodwill prices,” Shilling Hughes said, explaining the other store’s reputation for marking up prices, rather than down. “It’s a feel-good thing. You walk into a place like this, not only does it bring back memories to a lot of people, but it’s quiet. Not real crowded. Calm. Calm place to go, to get a little something to make your day. It’s important to them.”
