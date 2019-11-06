POLK COUNTY — Darin Edward Shaw, 50, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison on charges related to the 2018 death of 31-year-old Joseph Sieg.
Shaw was scheduled to begin trial on Nov. 4 on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
On Oct. 31, Shaw pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. Charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of methamphetamine were dropped.
The first 10 years of Shaw’s sentence will be served as minimum mandatory time. After 10 years, he may be eligible for time off through the Department of Corrections Alternative Incarceration Program.
He will have five years of post-prison supervision.
For unlawful use of a weapon, he was sentenced to five years in prison, to be served concurrently.
He also pleaded guilty to one felony charge of tampering with a witness. Two other charges were dismissed.
Shaw was sentenced to 24 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision, to be served concurrently.
Shaw was arraigned on the three counts of tampering with a witness in January.
According to court documents, Shaw attempted to “induce” three people whom he believed might be called as witnesses in murder trial “to offer false testimony or withhold testimony unlawfully.”
According to the probable cause affidavit for the three charges of tampering with a witness, a deputy saw a letter when she checked the belongings of a Polk County Jail inmate who was being released. “(She) briefly looked at the papers” and saw there was a diagram included in the writing, the affidavit states.
“At that point she believed that the letter might contain information important to the safety and security of the jail because the diagram could be escape plans or something similar,” according to the affidavit.
A deputy was able to obtain a search warrant to obtain the letter, the affidavit states. The deputy noted several passages in the affidavit. According the document, the letter addressed three people about “what took place that night” saying, “your stories cannot match mine exactly or it will look made up.”
On Oct. 11 at 8:38 p.m., deputies, with the assistance from the Independence Police Department, responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road on a reported shooting. After life-saving measures were exhausted, Sieg was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
The amount of restitution has not yet been determined, but will be filed within 90 days, District Attorney Aaron Felton said.
