Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Being Polk County’s sheriff during a pandemic has resulted in Mark Garton adjusting his department’s programs, be it keeping the jail population healthy or insuring needy children still get something under their Christmas tree.

With the help of West Valley Hospital, his office has nearly 400 toys to donate to the program that provides gifts to inmate’s children.

Garton said the gift programs were a little different this season due COVID-19 limiting the inmate population at the jail. He added the Sheriff’s Department also collected 450 toys for its partnership with CASA of Polk County and his Shop with the Sheriff Program.

“Usually, a group of us goes shopping by ourselves for the kids’ families. Typically we buy gifts for the kid to give to their family, not for the kid. Then they come down here and pick out something for themselves,” Garton explained. “This time, we’re buying some stuff for the parents then pick out something for the kids. A group of citizens from Falls City is going to wrap everything.”

He added they shopped for the gifts Dec. 12 and will be delivering them Dec. 18.

Garton said during an economic downturn, thanks to the pandemic, it was still nice to know the community has a big heart during Christmas.

“I’m sure there are areas that don’t always have that support or aren’t quite as fortunate, but we are,” he said. “It’s fantastic. It’s not like we go out and buy all the toys. There’s always more skin in the game when two different groups can come together to go do something.”

Unfortunately, one victim of the coronavirus was the Sheriff Department’s volunteer programs. So, Garton said some of 2021’s goals will be the same as 2020, like getting Citizens Academy up and running again.

“I like the interaction with the community, like Citizens Academy. But we weren’t able to get things like that going this year. Like with all our volunteer programs, we’ve always had an in-person academy. But we’ve switched over to a virtual program,” Garton said. “We hope to start some of those when this is over, especially Citizens Academy. It’s good for people to come in and experience that kind of stuff.”

One of the biggest changes Garton has had to adjust to was inside the jail and keeping inmates healthy and COVID-19 free.

“Not everyone can come into the jail. We’ve got to be careful,” he explained. “We don’t want an outbreak in the jail. Other jails have had that and it’s tough to control. So we’re really stringent on who comes in.”

Safety measures include temperature checks and a complete check into inmates’ medical history. Inmates are isolated when they go in to the jail so they’re not mixed with those who have been there a while.

“After a quarantine period, they can start merging with other cohorts within the jail,” Garton said.

The jail population has been down during the pandemic, Garton said. The jail has 195 beds with about 110 currently housed.