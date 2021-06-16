Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — In the wake of two arrests after a marijuana lab explosion in rural Polk County May 27, the commissioners sought an update from Sheriff Mark Garton on “cartel level activity” during his monthly update.

Jameel Fabela, 29, from Jefferson, and Joel Nielsen, 21, from Corvallis, were arrested and charged with first-degree arson incident to manufacture of cannabiniod extract and unlawful manufacture of marijuana item following a fire in the South Kings Valley Highway area outside of Dallas.

Over the next six days, detectives executed multiple warrants, seizing lab production equipment and evidence as well as illegal marijuana products, including a shipping container filled with illegal marijuana product. Numerous jars of finished BHO (Butane Hash Oil) were seized with an estimated value of $100,000.

Board Chair Craig Pope sought an update on Garton’s observations on the overall situation, “what I term cartel-level activity” and the overall Oregon Liquor and Licensing Commission with regards to their responsibility to monitoring and managing marijuana grow sights.

“My observation is marijuana grows are becoming more prevalent. Just last week, June 2, you got to deal with one that should not have been there, a processing facility. It’s becoming more apparent and more dangerous in more of the rural community than we’ve seen before,” Pope noted.

Garton acknowledged it is challenging dealing with OLCC, just to confirm whether or not a location is a legitimate place to grow.

“We are seeing an uptick in those types of events. What’s frustrating to people is it’s not being taking care of quickly,” Garton said. “Because for a bigger case, it takes time. There’s all these different processes — subpoena, search warrant — it takes a lot of time to get down.”

Garton said part of the problem is typically in the past, anything that did happen with marijuana grows, his office could hand off to the Oregon State Patrol marijuana task force that worked across the state.

“They rarely take anything now, probably based on orders they’re being given. It’s being pushed back on local agencies to deal with that,” Garton said.

He added as the problem of more grow sights pop up, his office does not have the manpower to pursue each one.

“You can’t work that many cases at one time. You have to go in on one at a time, or two, while these others are still occurring. You have the highest priority ones, and look at what is the best outcome we’re going to get based on the case and make the best decision,” Garton said. “Especially with courts and DA offices not prosecuting and not getting to court. All those things slow it down.”

Pope confirmed he was highlighting the discussion during the meeting to be on the record, letting constituents know the limitations of PCSO ability to gather evidence. Pope said in this kind of work, it’s not a Measure 110 issue, as much as it is about just the restrictions police agencies have on observation and gathering data. Voter-approved Measure 110 decriminalized many controlled substances and allowed subjects to pursue treatment rather than face possession charges.

Pope noted a problem with tracking the grow sites is lack of an ability to legally observe operations, be it from public property through 8-foot-tall black fences or from the air via drones. Another problem he pointed out was illegal growers are getting around the law by claiming a legalized crop.

“This one I’m dealing with right now near where I live, they’re saying, ‘well it’s a hemp grow,’” Pope said. “Well, there’s a lot of infrastructure being put in on 20 acres, for a six-month commitment on a piece of land.”

Pope said there’s seemingly a lot of unnecessary water infrastructure being installed and barricades being built around the property put in so you can’t see it.

“You don’t need to do that for hemp. It’s a crop in the state of Oregon that’s legal. You don’t need cash. You can bank on it. So why would a hemp crop be treated that way? By the way, hemp is all but done in Willamette Valley, because the market is dead. When you see lots and lots of cash coming in and they’ll pay rent with cash, that’s not a hemp grow in my experience,” Pope said.

Garton said the key to investigating these illegal grow sights will be following the money.

“If you follow the money and turn that off, it’ll make that hard for them and give us the biggest bang for our buck,” Garton said. “It takes forensic accounts that we don’t have to find and bring in. That’s where you get a business the most, is follow the money.”

Pope added he fears the consequences of so much cash being handled locally in the illicit operations.

“This is becoming a serious issue. With the large amounts of cash, suitcases full I’m being told, needs to be protected, it can lead to more armed behaviors,” Pope said. “The leads to challenges of people wandering off to places they shouldn’t be. It just makes our communities weaker, more vulnerable all the time.”

Garton agreed there are challenges.

“There’s ways around it. We just need to work harder,” he said.