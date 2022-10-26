Itemizer-Observer
At his Oct. 11 update with the Polk County Commissioners, Sheriff Mark Garton shared the status of three projects completed or in the works. Those included upgrades to jail cameras, new body cams for Sheriff’s Office personnel and a plan for a mental health space at the jail.
Garton said all the cameras within the jail have finally received a long-needed upgrade. About 150 cameras and other upgrades were made thanks to funding from the county.
“Most of the existing cameras and other electronics haven’t been upgraded since the jail was built in 1997-99,” Garton said. “The total cost is roughly $1.5 million. It’s been in the works for about two years, while finding the right vendor, the right cameras, etc.”
Next, Garton said the Sheriff’s Office is looking to switch body cam vendors around the new year. Garton is looking at vendor Axon, which also sells tasers.
“With the package we went for, it will cost about $50,000 per year. That is a body cam and new taser for each deputy, with any upgrades,” Garton explained, adding broken units will be replaced for free during the 5-year agreement. “Plus, we were needing to buy new tasers anyway and this was a cheaper option.”
Garton said while the department’s current vendor, which supplies only an app on deputy’s phones, was about half that price, adding the tasers and physical body cams was worth the extra expense in the end. “Our current body cameras work, but there are some limitations since it is in our issued phones (they only have one phone that doubles as a body cam),” Garton said. “Some of those limitations are battery life, no use of the phone while using body cameras and a few other minor issues.”
Finally, Garton said his department is also exploring applying for a grant to create a mental health space within the county jail. The plan is to essentially reconfigure a couple holding cells and some unused space in the rec yard to make a unit that is specifically for mental health.
“This is very conceptual at this time. We would likely add six cells, with other space that Polk County Behavioral Health will do programs and treatment,” Garton said. “There will also be day room areas that are designed specifically for this kind of inmate.”
The grant, which Garton said will be ready to submit soon, is not a guarantee to receive.
“We are not sure if the grant will be funded, but we have to try since we have more and more inmates with mental health issues that are forced to get treatment locally instead of at the state hospital,” he said.
The total that Garton expects to be able to ask for in the grant is $2.7 million, but that is just construction costs.
Garton told the commissioners that responses to mental health calls were not the only cases his deputies were increasingly responding to. Looking at crime data through this time last year shows an increase in many property theft categories. While the total of all larceny calls dropped from 120 in 2021 to 97 this year, the county experienced an increase in burglaries (50/60), theft from motor vehicles (19/29) and theft from buildings (15/27).
In addition, Garton shared numbers showing a decrease in “person” crimes from 2021 to 2022, including a drop in simple assault (108/93) and aggravated assault (41/34).
