The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has reached a “crisis” status as it has finally caught up with a statewide shortfall in qualified candidates applying for open positions.

During his monthly update to the County Commissioners Nov. 9, Sheriff Mark Garton explained he has run out of recruiting tricks to stay ahead of the dearth of applications plaguing other law enforcement agencies. He added if the commissioners don’t expand enticements, he may soon be forced to reevaluate the services his own department will be able to continue to perform shorthanded.

“We are down five positions. We have people slotted for four of those. We’ve lost three people in this last month, we’ve had a lateral job opening in patrol since beginning of September for corrections and patrol. Not a single person has put in for it,” Garton explained. “This is a crisis that we have. We’re doing everything we can to move this forward and we’re hitting walls. I need support and help on that.”

Garton compared numbers from a statewide database of job postings from 2015 and 2021. He said right after Polk County’s last public safety levy passed, there were 7,100 hits (people who looked at job postings). Of those, 8% percent (568) applied for an open position, and from those applications, 51% (290) passed a test to get to an interview. In 2021, while there were 7,500 hits, just 1% (75) applied for a job, and that number was rounded up, Garton said. Of those, just 24% (18) passed the test to get to an interview.

“It’s not going to be better,” Garton said. “And we are really one or two people away from making serious decisions on what we focus on.”

Board Chair Craig Pope acknowledged numbers of applicants are down, pointing to outside political and cultural pressures painting law enforcement in a negative light. He wanted to know from Garton what it would take to get past that wall.

“So how do we change or address that? So that the 7,500 that are drifting across the website to look at job opportunities, … how do you encourage them that this is the career you want to have? I know we’ve talked about money and incentives, but that isn’t what builds a career. Who’s doing it? Who’s making it work?” Pope asked.

Garton explained until 2021, Polk County was the model of successful hiring practices.

“We’ve been doing more than other agencies over the last three or four years to hire people. Up to two years ago, agencies were where we are now. We sustained as long as we could. We did better than every other local agency around for hiring for several years., because of the people who work here, the environment,” Garton said.

He added that’s not enough anymore. He said the county needs to go beyond salary increases, which he and the commissioners agree isn’t in the budget to offer. Instead, they need to focus on additional enticements.

“If we don’t entice people, they will go work somewhere else they are enticed. We can only offer so many non-money related things that actually mean something to attract and then to keep them,” Garton said. “Nowadays, we have several ways that other agencies don’t do, but we get better people. And now we’re at the point where we’ve only got, in 2021, total 113 applications for four postings.”

Garton said he would delve deeper into specifics for a detailed report he is preparing for the commissioners. But he alluded to things that can entice candidates, be it health and wellness or as simple as letting deputies drive their patrol car to and from home.

“It may not sound important to somebody. But it actually is. Those little things that we can do just to retain the people we have,” he said.

Garton added the manning shortfall cannot wait to be addressed in the next public safety levy, which is not up for renewal until May of 2023.

“We’ve got to plug the bleeding now, otherwise we will be in a bad position, all of us when that comes,” he concluded.

Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst said he looks forward to working with the sheriff, helping any way he can because the situation is not unique to law enforcement.

“The job market right now, you have to be creative to get personnel. Everybody I know in business is having the same issues. Doesn’t matter what your vocation is. There’s just such a shortage of workers now, it’s unbelievable,” Mordhorst said. “Finding ways to entice but at the same time being a police officer, that’s a decision that takes a lot of thought, that’s dedication. In which we definitely appreciate. Any way we can help you do that, I’m all in.”

In a related issue, Garton said the Polk County Jail is in dire need of replacing its 20-year-old security camera system, saying it’s “one piece away maybe not being able to repair things, just based on the age of some of the equipment.”

He said it was an expensive ask. County administrative officer Greg Hansen confirmed he’s already working on acquiring a new system to replace the old jail cameras, which will come with a price tag around $800,000.

“Basically, our IT and sheriff’s department looked at demonstrations and proposals for a new security system, and we’ve narrowed the bids down to one,” Hansen said after the meeting. “We’re waiting on detailed cost estimate. Primarily it will take care of the jail, potentially be expandable to the whole county, with the costs split over two fiscal years.”