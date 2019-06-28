The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two letters and multiple voicemails that contain threats against Sen. Brian Boquist (R-Dallas).

The first letter is postmarked June 21 out of Portland, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton.

He said the return address is the State Capitol.

The sheriff’s office was contacted on June 24, he said.

The letter threatened Boquist’s life “by referencing putting his head in crosshairs,” Garton said. “There were other threats too about physical violence.”

Since that first letter was reported, the sheriff’s office learned there was another letter sent to Boquist, to his office at the Capital.

“We also have that letter and its very similar to the first one,” Garton said. “There were also several voicemails left on his work phone that we are gathering too, to see if there is any connection between the different threats.”

Garton said since all mail is sorted through Portland it is difficult to determine where the letters were actually sent from.

The Itemizer-Observer will update this story as more information is available.