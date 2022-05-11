By David Hayes
Itemizer-Observer
Looking back at the successes and setbacks of 2021, Sheriff Mark Garton gave the Polk County Commissioners a year in review report at their April 26 meeting.
Community
He started his report with the good news, community programs were back to pre-pandemic levels.
“We’ve done a lot this last year, obviously more than the year before, but it’s back to where we were in terms of community engagement,” Garton said. “National Night Out, Fishing with a Deputy, Shopping with the Sheriff and toy drives, everything that we normally do. There were a lot of community partners that were involved that help make all of these things successful.”
The Sheriff’s Office was even able to hand out Citizen Awards honoring Zane Sparre, Tyler Lyski and Izik Burtchell who jumped into the falls in Falls City and saved a youth who had fallen in, struck his head and become unconscious. The three were able to keep the victim stabilized and his head above water until help arrived.
Polk County Jail
Garton then pivoted to numbers.
Inside the jail, their numbers have been lower than in years past. Due to COVID protocols that mirrored all correctional facilities through the state, the total number of bookings into the 195-facilty were down.
The total number of bookings was 3,252 in 2019. That dropped to 1,849 in 2020 and again to 1,486 in 2021.
“The numbers are down in the jail, but the average length of stay is up. Typically, in years past, it was 14-15 days. Now we’re at 25. That also has to with during 2021 we were holding more serious crimes that stay in the facility longer based on charges,” Garton said.
Programs and visitors guidelines are also back to pre-pandemic operations.
Patrol division
The PSCO Patrol Division has 19 deputies, filling two detective slots, one school resource officer, two Mobile Crisis Response Team members and 14 in patrol. In addition there is one community service deputy and one animal control officer.
“On patrol, just outlining the different things that occur, from animal calls to murders and everywhere in between. We handle a wide variety of things, not just what sometimes people assume,” Garton said. Overall reported crimes are down 2% from last year. Overall, however, the serious crimes are higher than years past. Business burglaries experienced the highest increase at 140%. But this is because when dealing with small numbers five in 2020 and 12 in 2021, the percentage balloons a lot more in overall total.
Other crimes that rose were assault, up 16% from 158 to 184 and DUIs (driving under the influence), up 91% from 2020 to 2021 from 115 to 120, after experiencing a dip from 186 in 2019.
“We did just receive an award from the state just last week for DUI enforcement agency of the year. That’s the second time we’ve won that since 2016. That’s against all the other sheriff’s offices in the state. I’m honored and proud of the deputies who are out doing what they do. They actually enjoy going out and finding DUI drivers.”
Other crimes that declined included theft, down 4% from 314 to 303 cases, drug related cases down 58% from 80 to 34, and fraud cases down 34% from 95 to 63.
Garton explained drug arrests were down due to the voter approved Measure 110 that decriminalized certain amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and oxycodone. Out of about 2,000 citations that were issued across the state for possession of these drugs, just 19 people requested rehabilitation resources through the program.
Patrol statistics
Garton said calls for service rose 6% from last year, but were still down from the year before that:
- 2021 – 19,716
- 2020 – 18,535
- 2019 – 23, 087
In addition, while 911 calls were up 17% from 6,898 in 2020 to 8,056 in 2021, the number of arrests were down a total of 13% since 2019 going from 1,141 to 969.
Cold Case Solved
Cold case from 25 years ago. On Sept. 1, 1996, the skeletal remains of an adult female were found in the hills overlooking the Mill Creek area of Polk County. The Cold Case Team worked on it over the years, finally got a break through familial DNA matching.
The remains were determined to be that of Kathy Thomas, born in Oklahoma in 1953. Investigators discovered she had children and a sister who had actually never knew Kathy had died, nor had her children met their aunt.
Through collaborative work, they located her ex-husband who had left the state after her death.
“We ended up getting a confession from the alleged perpetrator,” Garton said. “This case was able to fill in a lot of the gaps the family had, which was kind of neat to see.”
Marijuana grows
The PCSO took down two cases and seized 15,000 illegal marijuana plants from outdoor grows. And they took down multiple properties guilty of illegal indoor grows, totaling over 30,000 plants.
“We’re still having significant issues with these types of crimes. A lot of people don’t necessarily see value in enforcing and investigating these types of crimes. But there’s a lot of ancillary things that come with this,” he said, pointing to human trafficking, forced labor and threats of violence.
He added his office did receive a grant from the state to go above and beyond what they normally do in enforcement, paying for deputies from Polk and Yamhill counties and provide the district attorney some additional part time focus.
“We also have an analyst who started with us for the marijuana specific things from the Oregon State Police and Oregon National Guard, so I’m glad to have that partnership. Because analysts are not police officers, but they find you all the evidence, essentially,” he explained.
Computer Forensics
Garton said the PCSO had a detective who worked computer forensics, but he retired. He has since contracted back for a short period of time until they get another person trained.
He explained this program allows a detective to process and gather evidence from cell phones, other mobile devices and computers. Garton said the forensics detective was able to assist with 30 of their investigations and for other agencies throughout Polk County, 11 of which involved child pornography.
