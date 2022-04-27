The Polk County Sheriff’s Office busted an illegal marijuana grow April 21, confiscating more than 2,000 plants valued at more than $17,000.
The PCSO served a search warrant at approximately 7 a.m. in the 16000 block of Oakdale Road just outside of the city limits of Dallas. The investigation was initiated due information of an illegal marijuana grow operation on the property.
According to the PCSO, upon execution of the search warrant a male, Wen Tao Zhu, was located living in the residence. During the search of the location, investigators located a substantial amount of cash of more than $17,000 and a sophisticated illegal marijuana grow operation with over 2,000 marijuana plants at various stages in the growth process.
Trained inspectors located areas of runoff from the operation that contained chemicals from the grow operation. The amount of run off was not deemed to be dangerous to residents in the area utilizing wells for everyday use.
The PCSO also removed two puppies and a chicken from the residence prior to leaving the location. The puppies and the chicken are currently in good health.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Oregon State Police, Polk County Code Enforcement, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and a Polk County electrical inspector for their assistance during the search warrant operation.
The suspect, Wen Tao Zhu, 56, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana iItem, unlawful possession of marijuana item and unlawful delivery of marijuana item.
