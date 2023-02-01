The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an Enhanced Enforcement period Feb. 4–18. This time they will be focused on impaired driving, distracted driving and speed enforcement. As usual, deputies will also be looking for other violations.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the two-week traffic safety enforcement campaign.
This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grant funding of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by Oregon Impact.
In addition, the PCSO reminds drivers that possessing marijuana may be legal in Oregon, but driving under the influence is not. It is unlawful in Oregon to drive while drunk, buzzed, high, or high and buzzed. The key is preparation – arrange a sober ride home prior to consuming intoxicating substances.
Distraction occurs when a driver diverts attention to something not related to driving that uses the driver’s eyes, ears, hands, or mind. Statistics suggest there are 400 deaths from texting and driving alone every year in the United States. The real number is most likely twice as high. Eating, drinking, putting on makeup, operating a GPS, changing the radio station, or playing with the family dog are other examples of areas where a driver can become distracted.
Speeding is a major factor in traffic deaths and injuries. The role of speeding in crashes is described in terms of its effect on the driver, the vehicle, and the road. Excessive speeding reduces the amount of time the driver has to react in a dangerous situation to avoid a crash, increases vehicle stopping distance, and reduces the ability of road safety structures (such as guardrails, impact attenuators, crash cushions, median dividers, and concrete barriers) to protect vehicle occupants in a crash. Speeding was a factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities in 2020, killing 11,258, or an average of over 30 per day.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who live in and travel through Polk County. Some of the most important safety measures individuals can take is to simply not drive while impaired or distracted, and slow down.
