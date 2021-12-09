Itemizer-Observer staff report
DALLAS — Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Oregon Impact for an enforcement campaign to reduce unsafe driving during the month of December.
The goal of the campaign is to reduce dangerous crashes due to high speeds, distracted drivers, and forgetting to wear a seat belt.
This enforcement campaign runs through Dec. 19. During this time, drivers will see marked patrols conducted by the members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grant funding of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by Oregon Impact.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages one through 12. In 2018, 1,832 children under 12 were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, 11% were reported not using a child restraint system. It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under one year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged one to four. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among four to eight year olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone. Safety belts used correctly can reduce the risk of major crash injury or death by up to 65%.
Texting is the most alarming distraction, according to the sheriff’s office. Sending or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for at least 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. At any given moment across America, approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while driving, a number that has held steady since 2010. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention.
Despite the risk of costly tickets, license suspensions and jail time, speeding remained the number one contributor to traffic deaths in Oregon, playing a role in 49% of 426 fatalities in 2008, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. That compares with the national average of 32%. The estimated economic cost of the state’s fatal crashes was $700 million, according to ODOT.
Statistics from 2015 show Polk County had 786 crashes with 15 fatalities and 687 persons injured. These numbers could be significantly reduced by slowing down, according to the sheriff’s office.
