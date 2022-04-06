On March 30, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police Northwest Region Drug Enforcement Team, served a search warrant in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road. During the execution of the search warrant an illegal indoor marijuana cultivation operation was discovered. Approximately 3,500 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. Additionally, approximately 20 pounds of marijuana was discovered and seized.
At this time the investigation is ongoing.
