DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office presents its Seventh Annual Paws for a Cause pet supply drive, in memory of late Sgt. Randy Whittaker, throughout July.

The PSCO invites people to collect and donate new and gently used pet supplies, including food, treats, toys, collars and leashes, food dishes, crates, kitty litter and boxes, towels and blankets.

Donated items will go to local animal shelters, rescues and Marion-Polk Food Share to help pets waiting for their forever homes. The PCSO also wants to help those in the community who may need a little extra help caring for their pets.

Drop off donations at the PCSO lobby during normal business hours.

To make donations easier this year, the PCSO created an Amazon list to purchase items that will be shipped directly to the PCSO. Find the Amazon Paws for a Cause list at www.co.polk.or.us/sheriff or go to the PCSO Facebook page.

Whittaker passed away on July 18, 2014, from a motor vehicle crash. His love of animals, especially his dogs, inspired the creation of the annual Paws for a Cause event.

Cash donations will also be accepted. Make checks out to Willamette Society.

For more information or to make after hours drop-offs, contact Jody Germond at the Polk County Jail, 850 Main St., Dallas, or call 831-1733.