DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for an enforcement campaign to help keep impaired drivers off the road along with reducing the number of distracted drivers on the roads.

This enforcement campaign will be conducted from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28. During this time, you will see enhanced uniformed patrols conducted by the members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grand funding from the NHTSA and administered by Oregon Impact.

Q: What about other medications or drugs?

A: Medications or drugs will not change your blood alcohol content (BAC). However, if you drink alcohol while taking certain medications or drugs, you may feel and be more impaired, which can affect your ability to perform driving-related tasks.

Q: When am I impaired?

A: Because the number of factors that affect BAC, it is very difficult to assess your own BAC or impairment. Even small amounts of alcohol affect one’s brain and the ability to drive. People often swear they are “fine” after several drinks. But, in fact, the failure to recognize alcohol impairment is often a symptom of impairment. While the lower stages of alcohol impairment are undetectable to others, the drinker knows vaguely when the “buzz” begins. A person will likely be too impaired to drive before looking, or maybe even feeling, “drunk.”

Q: How will I know I’m impaired and why should I care?

A: Alcohol steadily decreases a person’s ability to drive a motor vehicle safely. The more you drink, the greater the effect. As with BAC, the signs if impairment differ with the individual. Drivers with a BAC of .08 are approximately four times more likely to crash than drivers with a BAC of zero. At a BAC of .15, drivers are at least 12 times more likely to crash than drivers with a BAC of zero. The risk of crashing is even greater for young males. Further, many studies have shown that even small amounts of alcohol can impair a person’s ability to drive. Every state has passed a law making it illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. A driver can also be arrested with a BAC below .08 when a law enforcement officer has probable cause, based on the driver’s behavior.

Q: What is distracted driving?

A: Distraction occurs when a driver voluntarily diverts attention to something not related to driving that uses the driver’s eyes, ears or hands. There are four types of driver distractions:

Visual: looking at something other than the road.

Auditory: hearing something not related to driving.

Manual: manipulating something other than the wheel.

Cognitive: thinking about something other than driving.

Most distractions involve more than one of these types, with both a sensory — eyes, ears or touch — and a mental component.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who live in and travel through Polk County. One of the most important safety measures individuals can take is to simply not drive while impaired or distracted.