The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Polar Plunge fundraising challenge to support Special Olympics Oregon. The Mid-Valley Polar Plunge is Feb. 11 at the Crystal Lake Sports Fields/Willamette Boat Landing, located at 100 SE Fischer Lane in Corvallis.
The PCSO Facebook followers can donate through their team page at https://support.soor.org/team/476872 to help provide even more opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
About Special Olympics Oregon and Polar Plunge:
Each year, Oregon’s Polar Plunge inspires thousands across the state to brave icy winter waters while fundraising for Special Olympics Oregon athletes. Special Olympics Oregon provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation and fundraising for the Polar Plunge will directly impact athlete experience at both a local & state level.
Donation amounts and what they provide:
$50 – support one athlete with virtual connection through SOOR Active
$500 – fund 10 athletes’ engagement in a season of sport
$1,000 – sponsor one athletes’ journey to USA Games
$2,400 – support programing for a year at one Unified Champion School
One of the sergeants even said he would take the plunge in a donut costume if he reached his initial goal of $250. That goal was met in less than 13 hours. The sheriff’s office will announce any other crazy costumes or ideas for reaching goals in the coming days/weeks leading up to our plunge on their Facebook page. Leave requests in the comments and they will see what can be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.