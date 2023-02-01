Polar Plunge

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Polar Plunge fundraising challenge to support Special Olympics Oregon. The Mid-Valley Polar Plunge is Feb. 11 at the Crystal Lake Sports Fields/Willamette Boat Landing, located at 100 SE Fischer Lane in Corvallis.

The PCSO Facebook followers can donate through their team page at https://support.soor.org/team/476872 to help provide even more opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

