The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Oregon State Police, served four search warrants Nov. 15 at illegal indoor marijuana grows in rural Polk County, and an additional property related to those grows. This was a two-year investigation involving multiple grow sites in Polk County and an associated residence in Clackamas County. The PCSO began the investigation after receiving multiple complaints from citizens about the involved properties.
Approximately 3,300 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The sheriff’s office also seized vehicles, cash and other items necessary to grow marijuana. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
