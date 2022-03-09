The Polk County Sheriff’s Office had three deputies particpate in extra patrols for the Click It or Ticket campaign that ran Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.
They made four contacts for seat belt violators, two for cell phone violations, 10 for speeding, one for driving while suspended, one for equipment violation and seven for other traffic violations.
The PCSO said on its Facebook page it is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who live in and travel through Polk County. One of the most important safety measures individuals can take is buckling up.
The enhancement enforcement is funded through U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
