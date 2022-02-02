Itemizer-Observer
Due to rising costs and personnel shortages, the Dallas Police Department has relinquished control of the city’s Animal Control Program to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as of Feb. 1.
“We have long been proud of our active animal control program which I believe served our community well over the years,” Dallas Polic Chief Thomas Simpson said. “At a time when our community is growing, police services are becoming increasingly expensive and the need exists for close scrutiny in the allocation of available funding, we made the tough decision to relinquish this service — optional for municipal agencies — over to the Sheriff.”
He added DPD officers will continue to handle animal related crimes while working closely with the Sheriff’s staff as necessary.
The DPD has operated an Animal Control Program for many years as one of the services the department provided the community. The program has historically been staffed by part-time civilians as non-police enforcement officers. However, the current part time animal control officer resigned and sought full-time employment elsewhere in October of 2021.
Simpson said the department recognized the current challenges in finding quality part-time staff while juggling the on-going need to streamline the operational costs of the police department. Because dog control is an optional service for most municipal agencies, the DPD assessed the feasibility of turning routine dog control matters over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO has one full-time staff member dedicated to this program for the entire county. Simpson discussed with Sheriff Mark Garton how a breakdown of animal control services might look if dog control was relinquished to Polk County. The resulting breakdown of services were as follows:
• Dallas Police will handle crimes related to dogs (animal neglect, etc.)
• PCSO Dog Control will handle most routine and non-criminal dog complaints within the city of Dallas. (This is very similar to how dog matters are handled in those portions of the city of Salem which are in Polk County.)
• Barking dog complaints will be referred to the City of Dallas Code Services Division.
• Wild animal complaints will be referred to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife or the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.
• Dog licensing by the city of Dallas will terminate upon the effective date of the transfer and all dog licensing for Dallas residents will defer to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Simpson said it’s important to note that existing licenses which were issued by the city will remain effective until their stated expiration. He added all licensing database information will be relinquished to Polk County, who already uses the same system.
The topic was brought before the Public Safety Committee of the Dallas City Council in October, which ultimately forwarded the matter to the full City Council. On Jan. 3, the Council voted to discontinue the police department’s animal control program, including dog licensing.
Garton and Simpson decided to make Feb. 1 the effective date of transition, after which licensing, and animal responses will be handled as outlined above.
Garton said his department was up to the task.
“Polk County is a dog control district, which means all dogs need to be licensed. If a city decides to establish their own system, they become responsible within their boundaries or in this case, it falls back to the Sheriff’s Office if they disband a program,” Garton explained. “The main thing the people of Dallas need to know is any current city of Dallas license will still be honored. Just when you renew it will be with my office.”
For more dog licensing information, go to www.co.polk.or.us/sheriff/doganimal-control.
