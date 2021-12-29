DALLAS — In a discussion with Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton, he looked back at the issues his office is dealing with as the calendar heads toward the new year.
On the positive side, 22 families in need were nominated for the PCSO annual Spotlight a Family Program this month and 35 kids participated in the Shop with the Sheriff program. Garton explained community members nominate families in need and the sheriff’s office supplies them with Christmas toys and gift cards.
“We get the toys from Salem Health’s toy drive. We supply toys for children of inmates, too,” Garton said. “Typically, we get a lot of toys. This year, we got a lot of gift cards. For 13- to 17-year-old kids, they don’t like boxes of LEGOS, so much. So, we got a lot of gift cards to Dutch Bros. and stuff, so that was good.”
The first negative trend Garton’s office is contending with, along with law enforcement agencies around the state, is Oregon State Patrol’s hiring drive to replenish its own ranks.
He said OSP has eliminated its requirements for officers applying to make a lateral move.
“Typically, non-troopers would have to go through OSP academy, a two-week course. They got rid of all that,” Garton said. “They said their goal was to hire Washington State Patrol troopers quitting or being terminated because they weren’t getting the vaccine.”
However, Garton is unaware if any WSP troopers who made the move, necessitating OSP to recruit from Oregon agencies.
“As of a week and a half ago, they put out one recruitment for 40 troopers and they got 78, pretty much from all local agencies across the state. That’s a lot of cops going away from local agencies to state patrol,” Garton said, adding two of his own deputies have applied for the lateral transfer. “They’re both six- to seven-year people, taking all that training, time and expense over there. We get just one or two applying, which makes picking the right people hard. I’m not going to lower our standards. Yes, I could lower standards and get anybody, but that’s not the right thing to do.”
The personnel shortage isn’t just affecting his office. Garton said Polk County District Attorney’s Office, being down two prosecutors, has left them unable to keep up with cases. For example, District Attorney Aaron Felton said recently one of his prosecutors alone has more than 190 cases.
“So, a lot more cases are being dismissed than in the past,” Garton said. “That frustrates people. (Felton) only has a certain amount staff who can only do a certain amount of things. But the public doesn’t see a lot of difference between me and his office. The whole system has got to work, and if it doesn’t, it gets backlogged, or justice isn’t being dealt out because of staffing.”
The voter approved Measure 110, passed in 2020, is proving to be a continuing area of frustration for Garton and making his deputy’s jobs difficult.
Measure 110 reclassified the possession and penalties for specified drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and oxycodone. Now a violation, offenders are faced with either a $100 fine or an option to sign up for treatment. The problem, Garton said, is the legislation provided no recourse for courts if offenders either don’t show up for treatment or don’t pay the fine.
“The charge just goes away. Like, you lose your license if you don’t show up to pay a traffic ticket. But this, they just dismiss it. There’s no accountability mechanism at all,” he said.
Garton said, contrary to popular belief, drug crimes on not on a downward trend. Rather, ancillary crimes, like property crimes, are on the rise as people abuse Measure 110’s options.
“Property crimes go up, quality of life issues go up. I’ve seen more property crime going on a lot more than ever before,” he said.
Law enforcement isn’t the only ones having to adjust to new state legislation. Garton said gun owners are having to comply with Senate Bill 554, which went into effect Sept. 25. The new legislation has four pages outlining the storage, possession, reporting of theft, and new concealed gun fees for legal gun owners.
On the positive side, Garton said there’s new catalytic converter theft legislation. It prohibits scrap metal vendors from receiving catalytic converts unless they’re from commercial sellers.
“Which is good because it will fix that issue we’ve been having,” he added.
