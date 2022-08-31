Itemizer-Observer
Sheriff Mark Garton took the last leg of his tour through county municipalities before the commissioners Aug. 23 explaining the need to update the Deadly Physical Force Response Plan.
Garton said the plan was developed in the wake of Oregon Senate passing SB 111 in 2007.
“We need to have some sort of response plan for the use of deadly force. The bill outlined what specifically needs to be in response plan,” he said. “We’re supposed to look at it once a year to check for any needed updates.”
Garton said it’s been several years since the PCSO has done an update because “a lot of things don’t change in that realm.”
“All counties in the plan are supposed to have a group with the sheriff and DA (district attorney) as co-chair. The group is made up of members from non management law enforcement, labor, each of police chiefs, although it’s only required to have one, as well as tribal police, and Oregon State Police. They’re not a voting member, but they’re partnered on there,” Garton explained.
The bill requires the Deadly Physical Force Response Plan review process include a review of the above members, followed by a public hearing. After that, it goes before each city council and county government to show them the plan, asking for their approval.
“No edits can be made from these groups, but it can be taken back to committee and make those happen in that process,” Garton said.
Garton clarified SB 111 does not tell agencies how to investigate crimes. Rather it tells them “where the guardrails are” in how they treat an office, how a DA views the case, how whichever law enforcement agency uses the deadly force, and, for instance, how it provides counseling sessions.
“Basically, it’s a standard for how agencies conduct themselves in the use of deadly force response,” he said.
Garton added key items in the plan is education and making it uniform across the state.
“It talks about immediate aftermath about what involved officers need to provide right at the scene as they make descriptive information of what occurred. It’s followed by formal interview done at least 72 hours later,” he said.
The plan also talks about what a DA is required to do, setting the process whether or not to take a case before a grand jury.
“Speaking for him (Aaron Felton), he does take things to grand jury, that is his process. Every county is a little different on that, but that’s what we do. It’s good to know what to expect when something like this happens,” Garton said.
He concluded the nuts and bolts of the plan hasn’t changed.
“The one thing we have added are the descriptors and the demographic information of the victim in the case, specifically what information the Department of Justice wants. It was vague, we listed it out - age, sex, race,” Garton said.
The Polk County Commissioners were the last to receive the updated plan. All the other counsels have approved it, except for the city of Salem, but that was just due to miscommunication, Garton explained.
“Mr. Felton is working with them to get on their consent agenda,” he added.
Once that happens send whole packet is to be sent and reviewed by the Department of Justice to make sure meets legal standards.
