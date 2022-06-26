On Saturday, June 25, at about 8:57 p.m., a Polk County citizen called 911 to report hearing multiple gun shots around the area of Highland Road and Stapleton Road, outside city limits of Independence. The witness heard vehicles speeding away from the area.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the incident. Many cartridge casings were located at the scene. One of the involved parties called to report their involvement. No injuries were reported. Two vehicles have been seized and will be processed for evidence.
This investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. The Sheriff’s Office has information of a possible third involved vehicle, which is still outstanding and of interest to this investigation. The vehicle is described as a gray colored Camaro with a black spoiler.
Please forward all tips to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, (503) 623-9251. The tip will ultimately be forwarded to Det. David Shorter.
