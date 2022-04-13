Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – When a sidewalk falls apart, the money worries start. That’s how John Bodnovits sees it. He vividly remembers the moment a few years ago when he opened a letter from the city informing him that the sidewalk in front of his former home needed repair. He risked having a lien placed against his house if he didn’t take corrective action.
Bodnovits still has no idea how the pavement came to the attention of the Independence Public Works Department. Estimates for the work turned out to be more expensive than he could have imagined.
“I remember thinking ‘I just cannot pay that much,’” he recalled.
So, he turned to social media, and posted his dilemma – then succeeded in getting a more reasonably priced bid from a local masonry company. But, despite meeting the city’s requirement more affordably, Bodnovits believes property owners have too few options. The price is likely to be even more alarming now, he predicted; The cost of building materials has increased substantially.
“Some people are just getting by,” he pointed out.
Recently, other homeowners got the same kind of correspondence Bodnovits had received – they range from a retiree to a city staff member – and all were informed they need to make the same mandatory sidewalk fix. How does this happen? The process is complaint-driven, so a city inspection is triggered at a specific location. Individual owners found to be in apparent code violation are then notified.
The patchy sidewalk often involves more than one house. The result: A cluster of mailings. Currently, it’s likely to cost several thousand dollars per homeowner, according to some of those who have received notices. Bodnovits seems more outspoken than most. He wonders why funds have gone into attracting out-of-towners for tourism – a monetary sum to build infrastructure by the hotel and to purchase trolley buses – when those who live in Independence are burdened with paying for sidewalk refurbishment, all on their own.
He’s not the only one asking questions.
Trees often are part of the streetscape in new developments, but they eventually cause disruption to the sidewalks, observed Independence City Councilor Sarah Jobe. Over time, it’s “tree growth that can cause that damage,” she said, adding sidewalk repair is the owner’s responsibility.
Costs for cement work right now “can be quite a hefty problem, financially speaking,” agreed Curtis Tidmore, a board member of the Independence Historic Preservation Commission who lives in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, a part of town where some sidewalks contain old remnants.
“Something like sidewalks can be a surprise to homeowners because they often don’t budget for something like that,” he added.
Presently, there’s no financial assistance to homeowners to help repair broken or dislodged sidewalks, but the city does offer to waive the right-of-way fee for homeowners that engage in sidewalk repair, according to Interim City Manager Robert Mason.
“I will say that, in the past, we have participated in programs that did help homeowners that qualified for assistance,” Mason said.
“This was done through a workforce development program that we supported locally that specifically did sidewalk repair for those that qualified financially for participation,” he explained.
The program was designed so that young adults learning a skill under the supervision of a licensed contractor could help replace sidewalks.
“We have asked if there is potential for a similar program to resurface in the future, but at this time, we are uncertain that will happen,” he said.
There is no argument that some sidewalks are in disrepair. However, comments about it run quite a gamut: Some residents call for advising the public to look down more carefully to avoid trip-and-falls, others want to know why city administrators advocate for a “pedestrian-friendly” future when sidewalks are broken and even non-existent in some areas.
“Tree roots pushing up through the sidewalk make it look like an earthquake happened,” said Shay Galloway, who lives along 4th Street.
As a result, her two children aren’t allowed to skate or ride scooters on the sidewalk, she said.
“The trees are tearing up the sidewalks,” said Steve Means, who has a small wheeled “tote cart” he pulls to Winco to buy groceries.
Stepping aside from the upended concrete is often necessary, “and then there you are in the street, with cars speeding by,” he said.
Three years ago, the Oregon Department of Transportation published a report on the importance of sidewalks, noting they are essential for social interaction, ranging from the place where neighbors pass each other to the site where free speech is safely exercised by sign-carrying citizens.
For many, sidewalks are where the daily ritual of dog-walking takes place. However, “many of the sidewalks out toward the southern part of town are essentially gravel,” said downtown dog owner Jim Scanlan.
The challenge of sidewalk maintenance has turned it into a topic of academic study. Transportation planner Deep Patel, who published a graduate dissertation on sidewalks as a masters’ degree student at Georgia Tech three years ago, found that among 82 cities surveyed in 45 states, 40% of the cities required property owners to pay the full cost of sidewalk maintenance, 46% shared the cost with property owners and only 13% of the cities paid the full cost.
However, sidewalks can be counted on to need repair after an average of 40 years, according to his findings.
Suggestions for addressing what some urban planners call the “broken sidewalk problem,” have included the creation of a special low-cost tax earmarked for sidewalk maintenance and the establishment of what are called “point-of-sale” standards, in which micro loans are made by the city to property owners for sidewalk repair -- loans that can be repaid at the time the home sells.
Another possibility is that sidewalks could be inspected at the time of resale to determine if new sidewalk construction should be part of an escrow agreement.
The latter approach was recommended by Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at UCLA, who has been cited as one of the leading experts in the field by Independence’s planning manager, Fred Evander.
Evander presented some of Shoup’s research on cities during a recent session of the Independence Planning Commission. Two weeks ago, when asked about sidewalks after the issue surfaced for local homeowners, Evander noted the cement walkways are under the purview of the public works department.
City officials also were queried about Bodnovits’ assertions about city spending on hotel infrastructure and trolley buses. Trolley start-up costs and early expenses for the line are being paid out of money allocated through the state legislature, they said.
The Independence Landing project, which includes the hotel, is nearly able to meet the debt within the urban renewal agency’s obligation for it, according to the former city manager Tom Pessemier, who stated before his departure that the money generated there “is getting close” to matching the payment.
Told there was a fiscal explanation for the two examples he cited, Bodnovits reiterated why he mentioned them.
“I just mean that I think the people who live here should be the city’s priority,” he said.
