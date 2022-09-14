Sidewalk repair is underway up and down 4th Street, as homeowners undertake what may be one of the largest sidewalk refurbishment projects in the city over the past several years. When neighbors there received notices that they needed to replace the sidewalks in front of their homes, several turned to Flavio Antonio Moran of Independence (pictured). Costs have escalated since the mailings were first received, according to Moran. Payment for the refurbishment is borne entirely by the individual homeowners, he added. A major part of the street, on both sides, is expected to have new sidewalks installed by the time the project is completed. So far, only about a half dozen houses appear to have installed new sidewalks.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest made in road rage homicide on Highway 18
- Pacific Power, PGE warn Northern Polk County residents of Public Safety Power Shutoffs
- Independence State Airport receives new flight simulator
- Police Reports
- McMinnville driver dies in crash on Highway 99
- Let’s do the time warp again to the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire this weekend in Kings Valley
- Larry William Weaver
- Dallas Animal clinic hires two new vets
- Extreme Tour comes to Dallas Sept. 16
- Independence Downtown Association hosts Hop & Heritage Block Party
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.