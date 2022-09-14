Sidewalk
Photo by Anne Scheck

Sidewalk repair is underway up and down 4th Street, as homeowners undertake what may be one of the largest sidewalk refurbishment projects in the city over the past several years. When neighbors there received notices that they needed to replace the sidewalks in front of their homes, several turned to Flavio Antonio Moran of Independence (pictured). Costs have escalated since the mailings were first received, according to Moran. Payment for the refurbishment is borne entirely by the individual homeowners, he added. A major part of the street, on both sides, is expected to have new sidewalks installed by the time the project is completed. So far, only about a half dozen houses appear to have installed new sidewalks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.