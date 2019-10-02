INDEPENDENCE — Last month the Independence City Council declared the sidewalk in front of 240 Monmouth St. a nuisance and directed improvements to be made.

According to city emails obtained by the Itemizer-Observer through a public records request, the sidewalk was accidentally demolished in September of 2018 and has been a source of discussion since.

Shawn Irvine, economic development director, sent an email about the issue to developer Chuck Sides on Sept. 20, 2018.

“It looks like you guys demoed the patio area for the old city hall, which is great, but you also demoed the public sidewalk without any kind of right of way permit with us or ODOT, which isn’t great,” Irvine said.

Sides responded that Irvine was “absolutely right; we blew it.”

He said his contractor’s “demolition sub had extra time.”

Cherriots staff contacted Independence city staff in December 2018 about their bus stop, which was at Monmouth Avenue and Second Street.

They said they were not notified about the development and that the fence blocking the sidewalk presented a hazardous situation for their riders.

“We have to give the developer (Chuck Sides) 60 days from the date of the resolution to resolve the sidewalk issues,” said Tom Pessemier, city manager. “If he does not resolve the issues, the city will take action. Probably something temporary at first. We anticipate placing liens on the property for the work that the city completes.”

Sides is listed as the registered agent of Independence Venture LLC, the owner of the property.

Parallel 45 is operating inside the building, Sides said but the establishment has not been open to the public because of the sidewalk situation.

According to Polk County records, Legacy Crafted Homes LLC filed an Oregon Claim of Construction lien on that property against Independence Venture LLC on June 13, 2019, for $129,236.14.

They also filed a lien on June 10, 2019, for $590,622.46.

Ticor Title Company of Oregon filed a notice of default and election to sell on June 25.

According to the notice, Independence Venture failed to pay the following sums: “All principal, interest and fees by the maturity date of April 30, 2019, totaling $3,980,280.20 as of May 10, 2019, with a per diem of $1,266.67.”

The date of the sale is listed as Nov. 27, 2019, unless the obligation is satisfied.

Sides on Monday said they are in the process of refinancing.

“We’ll hear this week hopefully on that,” he said.

Sides added that “there are a couple of options” and he has people talking with the city.

He declined to elaborate but said “overall it is based on us getting a loan.”

Sides also owns Independence Station, the structure across the street from 240 Monmouth St.

Signs indicating space is for lease are posted in front of each building.

There are no tenants in place for Independence Station, Sides said.

“We’re constantly looking for prospects,” he said.

“There is nothing the city can do on Independence Station until the ownership and financial situation is resolved,” Pessemier said. “Hopefully, that will be resolved soon.”