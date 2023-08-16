Heidi and Amy Severin were raised on music.
“Neither of our parents played music, but they listened to music all the time,” stated Heidi Severin. “We grew up on artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alabama and Chet Atkins.”
This indoctrination shaped the twins’ young lives. By age 9, they had outgrown listening to music. They wanted to play it, too. So they began taking lessons: Amy on the guitar and Heidi on classical violin.
They advanced to the next level. Despite being rooted in Americana, the Severins turned to a British band once they decided to duet.
“We loved the Moody Blues and learned the song ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ to play together,” Heidi said.
This collaboration only fueled their appetite for more.
“We went to our local public library and checked out as many folk music books and cassette tapes as we could. We listened to everything,” Heidi said.
Including “Will the Circle be Unbroken: Volume 2,” an album by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band that featured New Grass Revival. It was the latter band’s performance that provided the Severins with direction.
After a few listens of the album, “we were hooked on bluegrass,” Heidi explained.
So “hooked,” in fact, that Amy began banjo lessons and Heidi took up mandolin. They discovered a weekly folk music jam at Guthrie Park Community Center in Dallas.
“We went every Friday for years,” said Heidi. “Sally Clark, the owner, took us under her wing and introduced us to everyone there. It was like an extended family.”
Amy and Heidi also jammed at bluegrass festivals and sought lessons from members of nationally touring bands.
“Bluegrass musicians are always excited to play and jam … how you get your chops strong is through repetition,” she added.
Ken Cartwright, a Salem-based luthier, aided in the sisters’ development, as well.
“(Cartwright) started a kids’ bluegrass class and was instrumental in helping youth get access to bluegrass instruments and lessons,” said Heidi, adding she studied violin under Karen Vincent, listed online as being with the Portland Baroque Orchestra.
This abundance of talent and experience will be on full display when The Severin Sisters return Aug. 23 to perform at Main Street Park in Monmouth. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
“The Severin Sisters roots-bluegrass music adds a nice twist and variety to our summer series,” said Miriam Haugen, vice president, Monmouth Business Association.
There is an addition to the Severin Sisters lineup. For the duo is now a trio, with younger sister Haley appearing with them. Haley - whose presence allows for three-part harmonies - has a “high lonesome buttery quality to her voice whereas Amy’s voice is lower and sultry,” Heidi explained.
Haley also plays bass.
They will be backed by electric guitarist Sam Wells of Dallas and drummer Tyler Winters of Salem. Wells, described by Heidi as a wizard, has performed off and on with the Severns for the past decade while Winters joined them four years ago.
The Severins are Marion County-local. They attended Pringle Elementary School and Judson Middle School in Salem, but were homeschooled through high school because they were on the road performing. In fact, Amy and Heidi first started performing more than 15 years ago.
They have since opened for Rascal Flatts, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and The John Cowan Band. They performed at Carol Barnett’s Bluegrass Mass with the Willamette Master Chorus, Paul Klemme conductor, in February.
There is something to be said about performing bluegrass music in a park setting.
“Summer concert series are near and dear to our hearts. It’s a wonderful way to connect with the local community and connection is something that the world is hungry for,” Heidi said.
Such performances can alter a life.
“Witnessing live art is a great reminder that people are connected to the sounds coming from the instruments. When a child attends a live concert, it can be life changing,” she added.
The Severins are songwriters. They have released three CDs.
Heidi and Amy graduated from Oregon State University and are music teachers in Salem.
Hard to believe, but the 2023 Music in the Park summer concert series concludes with Celtic-infused Coming Up Threes set for Aug. 30.
