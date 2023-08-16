Severin Sisters

The Severin Sisters are well known for their bluegrass instrumentals, three-part harmonies and youthful energy. They are among the most sought-after bands in the Pacific Northwest. They’re coming to Monmouth’s Main Street Park on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Pictured, left to right: Heidi Severin, Amy Severin and Haley Severin.

 Photo contributed

Heidi and Amy Severin were raised on music.

“Neither of our parents played music, but they listened to music all the time,” stated Heidi Severin. “We grew up on artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alabama and Chet Atkins.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.