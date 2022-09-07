Itemizer-Observer
Four years, ago, Gabriel Rodriguez looked around a and saw few opportunities for others sharing his love for shredding (riding a skateboard with style for the uninitiated).
So, he created his own event that returned for its fourth year Sept. 3 – Shredfest.
“I started Shredfest because we never really had anything like this in Dallas for the skateboarding community,” Rodriguez recalled. “I remember a long time ago, Salem had a skate shop, Document, that I used to be sponsored by. They came out to most of the contests when I was these kids’ age, 12, I thought was so cool. It’s just not a community that is poured into a lot, the skater kids. I’m passionate about it. I grew up here.”
Shredfest has grown increasingly more popular over the years. However, Rodriguez said this year he just had a lot going on, so he wasn’t able to promote it as much.
“It’s had decent turnouts – we’ve gotten as much as 30 to 40 skaters and spectators,” he said.
This time, about 20 skaters participated, ranging in age from 10 to 29.
The competitions during Shredfest also change from year to year - best trick per obstacle, timed limits for overall best trick or a jam session where Rodriguez observes each rider over 20 minutes and chooses whoever lands the best trick.
The participants also competed in a “longest manual” contest at the top of the hill on LaCreole Drive and see who can hold their board’s front (or rear) wheels elevated the longest going downhill.
Prizes included skateboard gear, decks, wheels, shirts, hats and socks, most paid out of Rodriquez’s own pocket. He also got donations from Cakes, a Salem skate shop, pizzas from Dominoes and big discounts from Zoomies in Salem. Local skaters also donated gear for prizes.
Over the four years of Shredfest, Rodriquez’s vision for the skater community expanded to a youth center in downtown Dallas, the Agape Recreation Center. However, that portion of the vision has been dimmed.
“We did this before we opened that. Now we’re having to close that for the time being, but we’re going to keep doing stuff like this,” Rodriguez said. “The rent was bumped up and we can’t afford to stay open.”
He plans to keep doing the Monday Night Ministry down at the skate park for the time being.
He added the Agape Recreation Center is looking for a new location suitable for an indoor skatepark and a rec room area.
“I would love to still do this,” Rodriquez added.
Suggestions can be made at Agape Recreation Center’s Facebook page.
