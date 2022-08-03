Itemizer-Observer
Christy Perry, superintendent of Salem-Keizer Public Schools, announced after a July 19 School Board work session that she is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Perry, 56, had tears in her eyes as she told the board to have more time than a board usually has to undergo a superintendent search. She said that as much as she enjoyed her time as superintendent, she wanted to spend more time with her family.
Perry, who took her present position in 2014 after 10 years as superintendent of the Dallas School District, was named Superintendent of the Year for Oregon in 2021 and was a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year. A close family friend was the 1980 Oregon Teacher of the Year.
A native Oregonian, she grew up in Reedsport and was a first-generation college graduate. Her father left college to run the family business, and her mother was a school board member for 12 years. Her grandmother advocated for the first public kindergarten in Reedsport.
Perry received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Western Oregon State College, now Western Oregon University. She received her administrator’s license from Portland State University.
She has an entrepreneurial background. She, her husband, and their family are small business owners. She led the way to place the district as a state and national leader in career and technical education.
Under her leadership, Salem-Keizer Public Schools started the Career Technical Education Center and increased the number of state-approved CTEC programs from 29 to 53. She has led an equity-focused strategic plan to ensure equitable outcomes for students. Graduation rates have increased each year on her watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.