POLK COUNTY — As more than four inches fell Jan. 26 in the year’s first snowfall, more than two dozen incidents were called in to Polk County Sheriff’s emergency response.

Sheriff Mark Garton said it was a busy day for the county’s 911 center.

“We had crashes all over the place. People were driving too fast for conditions,” Garton said.

Garton explained that on speedways such as Highway 22 motorists were still going 50 mph or more and sliding off road. He said his office emphasizes driving safely when there’s packed snow on pavement, especially when many motorists don’t have a lot of experience driving on snow and ice.

He added precaution must also be taken when driving across any type of grade on the road, be it up or down.

“On Eastbound Pac99 from the coast up and over the Dallas cutoff, going up there were a couple of crashes,” he said. “It looks safe, looks relatively flat. But we had people slowing down and stopping then literally slide back down and hit another divider. You’ve got to think about those kind of things.”

He added to drive carefully after a snowfall into areas of shade, especially in forested areas, where the roadway can be especially slippery.

The Sheriff’s Office published on its Facebook page list of safety tips for motorists to keep in mind the for the next accumulation of snow.

When driving in snow/icy conditions remember to:

— Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

— Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

— Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

— Know your brakes. Whether you have anti-lock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

— Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

— Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road.

— Use tripcheck.com to check your route before you leave.

Garton reiterated the first tip as possibly the most important.

“If you drive 25 or 30 mph, you’re only going to lose few minutes in the grand scheme of things,” he said.