Trammart News Service for the Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — There’s a pretty party gown that remains unused in the closet of Riley Zuck, a Central High School senior. It was bought for a prom that never happened — one of many missing milestones of the “lost year,” the title bestowed on 2020 by parents and students alike this fall. The dress isn’t likely to be worn at any school dance this year, either — there’s no end in sight for “distance learning,” Zuck said.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, with her courses all on computer, Zuck is evidence that some youth are showing signs they’re learning how to knock down the stumbling blocks tossed at them.

She’s one of six captains of the varsity cheer leading team — and gone is any possibility of having a homecoming football game where crowds of alumni and students cram into the stands.

“It’s hard knowing I’m not going to have those experiences,” Zuck said. However, it isn’t the lack of such events that’s really painful, she noted. “It’s the interactions, the stuff that just happens at school,” Zuck said.

Central High School (CHS) isn’t just a collection of classrooms for learning but a place filled with people, she said, where many of her deepest friendships have formed, including those with adults, such as cheer leading coach Megan Smith.

The recent wildfires, which made air unhealthy, were particularly difficult, Zuck recalled. The squad was prohibited from their practice sessions, which have to take place outdoors under current restrictions. But on the “night of the red,” as she called it — when a scarlet haze from fiery smoke blanketed the sky — some of the cheerleaders met up for “Taco Tuesday” together. The restaurant, which had been set up for social distancing, was perfect for the meet-up, she said.

“It really helped me get through that time,” she stressed.

Zuck is one of many her age who is showing a spirit of resilience that leaves the adults in their lives awestruck.

“These are amazing kids,” said Tina Andersen, manager of the Polk County fairgrounds, which became a sudden regional shelter for animals and people alike during the recent wildfires. Livestock management was undertaken largely by adolescents from 4H and FFA. Scores of teenagers showed up, and many from FFA made a habit of getting there in time for the 7 am feedings.

Andersen said she was in a barn early one morning “when two of them popped up out of an empty water tub.”

It turned out they’d fallen asleep before daybreak — the two teens had made sure to arrive before dawn so they’d be there in time for the first round of chores.

Chores seem to be a common distinction among youth who are adjusting to this circumstantial sea change.

“I think it has something to do with that — chores,” Andersen said. “With these kids, they’re used to getting things done, sticking to a schedule, working hard.”

Zuck, for example, works behind the counter at Petals & Vines, the Monmouth floral and gift store. She provided a glimpse of why the link to work responsibilities and well-being may be true. She works at the shop several afternoons a week, in a business owned by her family — her mother, Martha, is often her boss.

Growing up watching customer transactions, seeing the hard work of her mom and her grandmother, Maggie, gave her a keen sense of values that she uses now as a paid employee — and as a person, Zuck said.

“I think you learn how to structure time, and how important that can be,” she said.

Once shy about answering the phone, for instance, “I found out how to handle those calls. I had been a little bit afraid of the phone,” she explained, adding that her generation doesn’t use it in the same way as older adults.

The verbal back-and-forth — answering questions, taking flower orders — has taught her to be a good listener and communicator, she said. And, she has become more adept at planning. Putting a bouquet together isn’t just a creative process, but one that takes thought and experimentation, she observed.

If it sounds like work hours for teenagers are beneficial, recent research certainly supports that view. Studies over the past few years show that “early chores” can be an advantage. However, that hasn’t always been the case. Outside employment by high schoolers once was seen as a risk factor for dropping out, according to a flurry of studies about two decades ago. A closer look at these findings suggests that it was intense work — not the lighter, part-time kind – that interfered with academics.

In the 1990s — which many identify as the start of the “childhood self-esteem” movement, stemming from a California task force by that name — there was a parallel decline in chores for children. At the same time, the phenomenon of “helicopter-parenting” took hold, seemingly out of necessity. College entrance had become more competitive, with both admissions and scholarships going to those who had more extracurricular activities.

But the “traditional parenting” practice of making kids do chores now is being linked to good outcomes in a rather dramatic way, according to a report this past spring by a group of researchers from the University of Virginia. They studied nearly 10,000 kids who entered kindergarten about a decade ago, children now being followed as they attend school. By the third grade, the chore-performing youngsters showed higher academic success and more self-confidence.

Standardized tests were used, but so were the children’s own viewpoints on how they got along with peers or how much they wanted to help others.

“Our study is unique in that we looked at how early childhood chores relate to development from a child’s perspective,” said the study’s senior author, Elizabeth White, in a webinar presented by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Some parents in CSD, based in Independence, need no convincing. Riley’s mother is one of them. Her daughter is a self-starter — and she was raised to be one, said Martha Zuck.

“Bad things that happen are like having a chair right in front of you,” she said. “Leave it there and you won’t go anywhere or you’ll trip over it, so you’ve got to kick it out the way.” Riley’s job in retail has helped reinforce those skills, she said.

Olivia Ojeda-Hayes couldn’t agree more: Holding her children accountable to complete any task to the best of their abilities is something she’s always stressed, too. No one has to prod her son Aaron, a Talmadge eighth-grader, to fire up his computer in the morning, to begin his school day at home, she said. And Aaron, who plays piano and alto saxophone, feels a sense of commitment to playing well – he sets goals to accomplish this, she said.

“He has always been super-motivated,” said Ojeda-Hayes. A strong work ethic is a big part of parental expectation for her son. Completion of chores around the house is a must, the responsibility of being part of the family, she explained.

Aaron previously got an allowance for doing those duties but, after he turned 10 years old, he began pitching in without pay — loading and emptying the dish washer, mopping floors. Having a regular schedule, pursuing his interests and having goals “keeps you on track,” he said. So does “a supportive family,” he added.

At a recent session of the Oregon Health Forum, one characteristic repeatedly referenced about Gen Z, the name of the cohort from ages 14 to 24, is their reliance and ease with technology. YouTube is their number-one website choice and they have never known a world without mobile communication systems, according to the profile offered at the forum.

Still, concern about youth confined to Chromebooks and online platforms has been a recurrent topic at meetings of the Polk County Board of Commissioners. The county health department, which oversees statistical health markers for COVID-19, cannot advise reopening schools unless there is a reduction in incidence to less than a 5% positivity rate and less than 30 cases per 100,000 people, according to Jacqui Umstead RN, interim public health administrator for the county.

The commissioners consider that level hard to reach during this academic year. In this time of remote learning, “thirty percent of the kids will be okay,” said Commissioner Mike Ainsworth.

“Thirty percent will struggle and come out of it,” he added. As the for the remaining forty percent, “we are looking at a loss,” Ainsworth predicted.

“They are losing opportunities,” agreed Commissioner Craig Pope, the board’s “point person” for public health. It isn’t just diminished learning, “but we are talking real isolation in some cases,” he said. For students who reside in outlying areas, “this may be a problem anyway, and now you take away school.”

Carter Marsters, a freshman at Perrydale High School, knows exactly the feeling described by Pope. It all “feels odd,” he said. Marsters was a middle linebacker for the school’s football team; He played catcher on the baseball team.

On his last day of school, he “kept hearing more and more” about the coronavirus, along with the plans for a middle-school dance later that day. “We finished the school day but the dance got called off,” he said. He hasn’t been back to a classroom since.

But he’s adjusted. Though school occupies most of his day, he regularly works for his parents by doing clerical duties for their 24-hour care facility for disabled adults. Also, since the pandemic, he’s helped them with some remodeling.

Thanks to that activity, “I learned I love working with my hands,” as well as figuring out dimensions and plotting by numbers, said Marsters. “I may want to go into mechanical engineering,” he said.

Zuck feels similarly due to her work with flowers at Petals & Vines. The CHS cheerleader now sees design as her calling. “I discovered what I want to be, right here,” she said, sitting at a table in the shop.

However, examples like Marsters and Zuck don’t offer a full dose of comfort to Commissioner Ainsworth, a CHS grad and caller-commentator for football and basketball games at his alma mater. “I know we have great kids,” he said. “I have seen them at the high school, I have seen them out there on the fairgrounds recently. But what about the others? I worry about them. I really do.”

Editor’s note: Trammart News plans to cover community youth as they continue through the school year.