When Mike Berkes went window shopping with his family during Christmas back in Indiana, he never imagined many miles, years, and a ton of work later that he would have his own storefront one day. One replete with decorations on holidays; one that would end up winning Polk County’s Business of the Year in 2019.
Berkes and his wife, Laurie Vale-Berkes, opened their first store in the Dallas area on Oct. 12, 2009. And after 12 years of success, they look towards partial retirement.
At 50 years of age and a year after the Great Recession, he had difficulty finding employment that meant something to him. He’d spent 20 years with Chevy as a salesman and sales manager in Indiana. But after moving to Oregon and working as a vendor and retail associate with an antique store in Independence, he had the idea of owning an antique furniture store.
The store in Independence turned out to be too expensive when he thought of buying it. But one day, he ran into Marlene Cox, a property owner in Dallas, at Moonfall Theatre in Rickreall. She had a building in Dallas that she told Berkes that he needed to see. Berkes was hesitant to check it out; he wasn’t sure that he wanted to start a business from scratch.
“We went and looked at the building on a lark. We walked about 10 feet in and thought, ‘oh my god – this is perfect,’” Berkes said.
Around this time, the couple was planning their wedding.
“We got married in September, and we spent our honeymoon on scaffolding painting the new store,” Berkes said.
Cox gave them a sliding rent scale their first year in business, which helped them succeed. After all, 2009 was not the best year to open a shop, and the last company to vacate the store had saddled Cox with $3,000 in unpaid utilities.
According to Berkes, their first location, located down the block from the current store, was magical. Within the Crider Building, it held a soft goods store, Haas Drugs, an art gallery, and even a bookstore.
After a few years in business, Berkes knew he was on to something.
“At our first location, we had free coffee and two comfortable chairs. All we needed was a coal stove, and we could’ve solved a lot of the world’s problems,” Berkes said.
Berkes’ philosophy was to eliminate the reasons for customers to shop at a big box store. He wanted to carry good products; the stuff people wanted.
“It was availability, having the right thing, having your prices right, and being able to deliver and service the product,” Berkes said.
After nine years in business, they were ready to expand. During a vacation, Berkes decided to move from the old store, which was 3,400 square feet, to the current one just down the block – which is over 12,000.
“I told him not to do it,” Vale-Berkes said. “That meant we weren’t going to retire in two years.”
Initially, Berkes couldn’t see himself needing more than he and his wife to work the store. He now has five employees.
Anna Rebiscenke, who has worked at the store for nearly a year, enjoys working with the public while on the job.
“I like working here because I had a job before where I was working by myself 24/7, so getting to talk to people is really nice,” Rebiscenke said. “I’ll miss seeing all sorts of people – and definitely my coworkers. They are a lot of fun to work with… and mess with.”
Vale-Berkes, who also owns the health studio called Breme Oregon Health Pod, will continue to sell health goods by appointment from her studio. Although she soon plans to move her business to Monmouth.
The Berkes’ are targeting the end of March to shut the doors of Some Things for the last time.
“It’s been a great ride,” Vale Berkes said. “We are going to miss the relationships we’ve developed – the friendships.”
In retirement, the couple plans to visit their kids around the country.
For a dream which Berkes wasn’t sure would last more than 30 days, after 12 years, he’s grateful for the community that has helped his business prosper.
“My only regret is that I didn’t do it five years sooner,” Berkes said.
