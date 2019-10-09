POLK COUNTY — The Veteran Services Office in Polk County has a second veteran services officer in training and a new location.

The VSO office moved to the Polk County Resource Center on the second floor of the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas, from its original location on Washington Street on Sept. 3. The resource center and VSO are both operated under the county’s Family & Community Outreach Department.

“It’s definitely been a transition. I’m still getting used to it,” said Nikki Weaver, Polk’s assistant VSO. “I like that we were able to find our own little area in the resource center.”

Eric Enderle, head VSO officer, said the old office wasn’t far away from the resource center, but the move has made helping vets with other services the county can offer easier.

“It is nice though having everybody be co-located,” Enderle said. “It’s a not a huge gap, obviously, but in the time we’ve been here, it’s phenomenal how much we are able to accomplish by taking two blocks out of the equation.”

Weaver was still moving into her office last week, but was able to see clients amid the temporary clutter. She had worked as the administrative assistant in the office since 2017, and decided to apply for the opening for a second VSO.

Enderle said that was a natural progression for her.

“She’s kind of seen stuff go through, so she has an understanding already,” he said.

Weaver’s training will take about a year, then she will be accredited, which will enable the office to help more clients.

She said many veterans who come to the office don’t know all the benefits they qualify for, or tried and were denied in the past.

“There’s been quite a number who have tried the claims process on their own and then they get denied in the VA system,” Weaver said. “They put it off for years just thinking they will never actually get what they need.”

She said the office has helped several vets who stopped in to have their application reviewed after a denial and were successful after making a few changes.

“The best way to help them is to act as their advocate, and help them navigate through the entire process because there’s a lot that isn’t shared,” Weaver said. “Because this office existed, we’re able to get veterans the benefits they’ve earned through their service.”

Enderle said having Weaver able to help clients with certain tasks even before earning accreditation allows the office to create more programs, such as Gale’s Lodge, a shelter for veterans that opened in May.

“There’s a lot of changes occurring right now in the VA, as far as different benefits and health care accessibility,” Enderle said.

Navigating those changes along with completing the duties of the VSO is no longer a one-person job.

“We have Gale’s Lodge and several other things that we are doing to better serve the veterans in our community. Those things weren’t possible with just one VSO,” Enderle said. “If I was at training or anything like that, everything just kind of stopped.”