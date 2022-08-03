At 6:41 p.m. July 27, SW Polk Fire District was dispatched to a potential structure fire on Ellendale Road.
Initial reports indicated that flames could be seen engulfing a shed. Staff and volunteers responded from Salt Creek Community Fire Station, along with crews from Dallas Fire & EMS.
