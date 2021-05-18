POLK COUNTY -- The bond to build a new city hall in Monmouth is passing in initial results posted by the Polk County Clerk's office just after 8 p.m. on Election Night.
The initial reports have the measure passing 895 yes votes to 539 no votes.
For results on local fire, school and cemetery boards, see https://www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/elections/may-18-2021-special-election-results.
For more on the election, see the May 26 edition of the I-O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.