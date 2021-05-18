POLK COUNTY -- The bond to build a new city hall in Monmouth is passing in initial results posted by the Polk County Clerk's office just after 8 p.m. on Election Night.

The initial reports have the measure passing 895 yes votes to 539 no votes.

For results on local fire, school and cemetery boards, see https://www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/elections/may-18-2021-special-election-results.

For more on the election, see the May 26 edition of the I-O.