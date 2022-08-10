The next meeting of the Advisory Committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will be held in person Sept. 14 at Spirit Mountain Casino, in the Kalapuya B conference room. Spirit Mountain is located at 27100 SW Salmon River Highway in Grand Ronde.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. It is the committee’s first in-person meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.