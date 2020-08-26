For the Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Signs on the south and east sides of the building at 156 E. Main St. in Monmouth mark it as a Union 76 gas station — specifically “Nelson Station.”

However, it is clearly not a gas station. The only thing even vaguely resembling a gas station is next door at the corner of Main and Knox streets. And it hasn’t been a gas station for years, although goodness knows, it’s been just about everything else.

Long-time Monmouth residents may remember it as a bike shop, fitness center, pizza parlor and few other assorted businesses over the years. Only people born and raised in the community, like former Mayor Larry Dalton, remember it as the Union 76 station started by the Nelson family 101 years ago.

Dalton grew up with Nelson Station as a Monmouth institution. It was always there. It was part of the landscape, like the giant sequoia in front of Campbell Hall. A developer, Dalton is in the business of creating new things. However, as a son of Monmouth, he wanted to make sure people don’t forget the past in the process.

Mark Nelson bought the building from his uncle in 1969.

“I’ve known Mark for some time, and I wanted the Nelson name to continue,” said Dalton, who served as mayor from 2003 to 2006.

Nelson Station stood at the corner of a very different Main Street Park. A line of other buildings once stood along the edge of the park, including the original Monmouth City Hall in a tiny house at the corner of Jackson and Knox streets. Eleanor and Mac Maguren operated their Teddy Bear Museum out of the house in the late ‘70s before moving it lock, stock and stuffing to North Dakota.

The original Nelson Station still stands. It will soon become the not-so-dry Dry Town Station. Outdoor seating will be placed where the gas pumps a little once stood. Ashley Dornhecker and Abigayle Tilby, the owners of Craft Bar West at 157 W. Main St. in Monmouth, are leasing the space from Dalton to expand the new business.

Dalton said a little work remains to be done on the original Nelson station before Dornhecker and Tilby can move in.

“We’re renovating it and getting it up to code,” he said, adding the structural work is minimal because the 101-year-old building still has good bones. “We’re not doing a lot, but we’re putting in copper freezers and updating the bathrooms.”

Construction on the two-story building next door with the Nelson 76 signs began early this year and was completed in mid-July. The commercial offices on the ground floor are leased to Western View Properties on the east side of the building and Windermere Real Estate on the west side.

There are two one-bedroom apartments on the second floor.

“The two apartments have little patios that look out on the park,” Dalton said. “They’re nice, a little more upscale.”

Built by his son, Nathan Dalton, the building cost about $400,000. The younger Dalton has also built several residential projects in Polk County. The Daltons are also working on the Hoffman Meadows subdivision. Construction is expected to begin in four months, Larry Dalton said.

Despite his interest in the past, Dalton said he wanted the new Nelson Station to be strikingly new.

“An industrial modern look is what we went with,” he said.

Yet the spirit of “76” lives on.