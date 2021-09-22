RICKREALL — A month after all the dust settled from the return of the Polk County Fair and the receipts were counted, organizers consider the event a success. That is especially considering all they had to go through to plan such an event with ever-changing safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were very fortunate and thankful to put on a fair this year that was as close to normal as we could put on,” Fair Board Chair Tim Ray told the Polk County Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 7 meeting. “Obviously the indoor face mask (mandate) went into effect during the fair, but we missed the outdoor mandate. That still had an impact on fair attendance, in addition to 100+ degree temperatures — 103, 104, 106 was not pleasant for anybody.”

While Fair Manager Tina Andersen said revenues and attendance were down 30%, Ray put a positive spin on the numbers.

“I think of it as, with all things considered, we brought in 70% of what we did in pre-pandemic revenues and attendance,” he explained. “I don’t think that’s bad. In fact, I think that is pretty stinkin’ good, all things considered.”

“Having a county fair this year was something important for the community,” Ray added. “To just have that semblance of things are OK and things and starting to get back to normal. Yes, we had to modify some things, and yes, it was scaled down, but we still did it. And we really tried to celebrate what was special about Polk County. And that was kids.”

Their biggest success and bright spot returning after last year’s fair was canceled was the youth livestock auction. Ray said while the total number of lots were down, revenues generated by the auction was up 150%, grossing over $400,000. Previous high was $260,000.

“So, a huge support for the livestock auction,” Ray said, adding it was standing room only in the area. “I brought money to spend, but couldn’t get one bought, which is always a good thing.”

Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst asked if the auctions results were due to a lot of new buyers who ran prices up.

“There was a lot of new buyers and other folks with their checkbooks open,” Ray explained. “You look at across the state, youth livestock auctions were all up. Klamath County did $1 million with 60 lots to go, a record for them.”

Ray added the agriculture community has always supported the youth livestock auction, pointing out the projects aren’t the animals. Rather, it’s the kids.

“This community supports that way of life and they like the product those projects produce,” he said, adding when he came here in 2004, the livestock auction netted 80,000. Now it’s over $400,000.

“That’s not the only metric for a successful county fair, but Its one of them. How many youth are actually there participating and how many show up to support those youth. Because that’s what it’s ultimately about,” Ray said.

Anderson added they received checks from businesses that tried to bid. So, the fair staff is trying to figure out how to spread those funds out while the Livestock Association is still receiving checks.

Another area revenues were up for the fair were in sponsorships. Ray said with all things going on, corporate sponsorship people want to support the fairgrounds, equating to cash sponsorships up almost 6%.

Two areas that experienced declines were vendors and exhibitors. Ray said the Fair Board limited vendors this year strictly to food.

“That was a choice we consciously made as a fair board. Everything else was an exhibit. Vendors we just wanted food. We limited those to eight. Two had to cancel because two couldn’t get people to work their booths,” he said.

He added exhibits were also down due to uncertainty what the fair was going to look like or even if it would happen.

“The Fair Board committed to the fair happening in April, but we couldn’t commit to size or scale simply because of everything going on,” Ray said.

The FFA had 60 exhibitors with 154 exhibits, while final numbers from 4H were not in yet at the time of Ray’s presentation.

Ray said some decisions proved popular, such as the adding a water slide this year which for fortuitous timing during the heat wave. Meanwhile other decisions caused the board to reconsider doing it again next year, such as charging a separate fee to attend the rodeo.

“We lowered the admission to fair overall to $5 and did a separate charge to the rodeo. We thought that that would be OK. We learned a lesson. Won’t try again. That was the biggest feedback from fair, why are you charging? We always charged more for rodeo, but it was just part of admission into fairgrounds. This was a separate charge to get into the rodeo. And people were pretty loud and clear they didn’t like that. They just as soon pay more to get into the fair. We’ve learned our lesson. We’ll take that feedback and move on,” Ray said.