Itemizer-Observer
In a flurry of color and rhythmic drumming of sound felt within the soul of thousands, the Contest Powwow returned to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde over the weekend. It was the first in three years due to the pandemic.
More than 300 of the contestants, dressed in full regalia, participated in each Grand Entry, accompanied by 10-12 drum groups, once on Friday, twice on Saturday and again on Sunday. Participants and observers made their way into the newly expanded powwow grounds. The powwow arbor now features 14 more of the covered area added to the perimeter, a accessibility via a new concrete sidewalk and a newly installed roof.
Amidst the crowd taking in the spectacle was Melissa Franco. A member of the Chippawa tribe’s Turtle Mountain Band, and business owner in Dallas. As with nearly everyone else, it was Franco’s first powwow in three years.
“Seeing everyone come together was special. It was a huge turnout,” said Franco, 30. “Hearing the music, the drums, seeing everybody in regalia. It just sparks your spirit. Brings you back to that feeling of gathering and wholesomeness.”
Franco recalled the days when she had her own, butterfly-themed regalia until she grew out of it in the fourth grade. She’d been to powwows but never competed, like participants at the Grand Ronde event where thousands of dollars in prizes were up for grabs.
Dana Ainam, chairperson for the Grand Ronde powwow explained a traditional powwow is really more a social event with the same dances and singers, on with no prize money element.
“As powwow as a lifestyle has evolved, the contest powwow has become something that has happened in more communities as well,” Ainam said. “It’s a way for us to gather and celebrate our culture, to teach the meanings and different areas of the country, of why we make dresses this way, different ways of care we put into it.
“The powwow is definitely about coming together, and practicing ways of life, ways of life that went away for some communities for a period of time. It resurfaces and regenerates that connection to who we are as a people and all of those teachings from our ancestors.”
The Grand Ronde Contest Powwow started about 24 years ago. But with a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, participants signed up from all over the U.S. finally get back involved. Ainam said the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has close to 6,000 tribal members dispersed throughout the region, comprised of members from the Umpqua, Molalla, Rogue River, Kalapuya and Chasta tribes.
This year’s Contest Powwow featured participants from Southwest, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Canada and some from Midwest.
“We really get a great participation in the powwow world. We get some world-class singers and dancers who come spend the weekend with us,” Ainam said.
Befitting a contest that was bigger than ever, the 2022 powwow featured more than 60 vendors traveling from all over the Southwest, offering different styles of artwork, apparel and jewelry, with another 15-20 food vendors offering regional Native cuisine.
“And of course, there’s the famous Indian fry bread,” Ainam said.
This year, Franco was able to bring in tow her teen daughter in addition to a friend, experiencing her first powwow.
“I thought the powwow was spiritually satisfying,” said Franco’s daughter Serenitii. “It was nice to be around my culture and away from the chaos of society. Seeing everybody so deep within their culture was fascinating. I’ve never been very involved with my native heritage, but seeing people so happy in their beautiful regalia’s and feather crowns made me rethink my decisions.”
Franco added her friend has pleasantly surprised that she wasn’t judged for not being Native American.
“Once I explained the place of gathering, once she’d seen number of ethnicities, she began enjoying herself, regardless being Native American,” Franco said, adding the experience brightened her own inner spirit. “Every time you took few steps, there was someone else you hadn’t seen in years. It was nice. It was all about that gathering, the reconnection. It was what we needed. Seeing familiar faces, new faces, was just what we needed.”
She added her own mom has gotten back into beadwork and begun crafting new regalias for her nieces. As for a replacement for that long ago butterfly themed regalia?
“I think that might be in the works soon,” Franco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.