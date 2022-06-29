Itemizer-Observer
June 21 marks the first day of summer, also known as the summer solstice, when the sun travels along the northernmost path in the sky and is the longest day of the year. That day’s temperature reached a mild 83 degrees and was the start of the rising temperatures.
Monmouth welcomed the first summer day by turning on the water at the splash pad fountain at Main Street Park, where several parents brought their little ones to play in the water. One even brought her dog, who was just as excited as the kids to be cooling off.
There is a distinct audible cheerful sound of screams of kids playing and splashing. Some were waiting in anticipation for the water to squirt up from the ground, where they tried to stop it before it could come out. One child had a super soaker chasing other kids, and some defended themselves by filling up cups of water, splashing back, or throwing water on their friends.
Karina Ledesma, a lifelong resident of Monmouth who has been coming to the splash pad every year, brought along her daughter Aiyana, 3, to play in the water.
“This is the first time they turned it on this year, so we had to come out,” Ledesma said.
Ledesma said the splash pad wasn’t always a pad, and it used to be a fountain where kids could play in a small pool of water. Nevertheless, the splash pad upgrade seems extremely popular amongst Monmouth residents and their kids as a place to cool down as temperatures rise.
