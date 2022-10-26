Itemizer-Observer
October is the time of year when the dark corners of the imagination seem to manifest. Constructs like a three-headed doll or depictions of ghosts aimlessly roaming cemeteries at night fill the deep recesses of the mind.
These images were brought to life by talented artists at the grand opening of Prisms Gallery and Studio at 215 Main St. in Monmouth.
On Oct. 21, the rain came down, giving the Prisms Gallery and Studio the perfect backdrop to open their doors to the community with a haunting “Artober” theme. Art of all mediums covered the walls and filled the shelves of the gallery with creepy depictions that one would argue manifest only in nightmares.
With a background in art and cultural anthropology, curator Anna Cottom held nothing back during the ribbon cutting for Artober - offering champagne (and cider), baked goods, and swag supporting the event.
A sizable turnout braved the elements and the frights, from artists with their work on display to community officials, including Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz.
“Anybody can put their art in here,” Cottom said. “We started here in Monmouth. It was an internal space only, it wasn’t open to everybody. I was just finishing up my degree in art and cultural anthropology. I was bringing in a lot of my own art supplies and I was just doing art with people that we support.”
Then Cottom accumulated a large quantity of art from Partnerships in Community Living (PCL) that did not have a home. She displayed art in Salem, found other makeshift venues and used other creative ways to show off the work from the various artists.
“I started to get a collection of their work, and I was keeping it in my car. I would pop it up on a corner in Salem, empty storefronts, or any kind of show I could get,” said Cottom, who has been working with PCL for 17 years.
The ribbon cutting was held indoors due to the rain, where PCL community members and Cottom stood behind the ribbon, ready to open the doors for the first at its new location in Monmouth. To kick it off right, Zellee Allen, the co-executive director of PCL, dedicated a toast.
“Here’s to Anna and the many faces that put this together. Here’s to our community, that hopefully this grows and make this a part of your life, to each one of you,” said Allen as he raised his glass in the air.
Following his toast, a loud outburst of “cheers” filled the room.
Then the red ribbon was unfurled in front of Cottom and some artists who attended the event. Cottom took the giant gold scissors and placed the ribbon between the two blades as the countdown started.
“Five, four, three, two, one,” said the crowd in unison.
At that moment, the blades of the shears cut the red ribbon in two, marking the official opening of Prisms Gallery and Studio, where the art of so many talented individuals will be on display for the viewing pleasure of art enthusiasts or for the purchase of art collectors alike.
