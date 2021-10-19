Wednesday, Oct. 20

Dallas cross-country at Seven Oaks Middle School, Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Central boys soccer vs. Albany, 7 p.m.

Central girls soccer a South Albany, 7 p.m.

Central volleyball at Silverton, 6 p.m.

Dallas boys soccer vs. West Albany, 7 p.m.

Dallas girls soccer vs. Silverton, 7 p.m.

Dallas volleyball at North Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Central football vs. South Albany, 7 p.m.

Dallas football at Corvallis, 7 p.m.

Falls City football vs. Myrtle Point, 7 p.m.

Perrydale football at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Dallas girls soccer at West Albany, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Dallas volleyball at Clearwater Classic, Bend High School, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Central boys soccer at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Central girls soccer vs. Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.

Central volleyball at West Albany, 6 p.m.

Central volleyball vs. Lebanon (at South Albany High), 5 p.m.

Dallas boys soccer at Woodburn, 6 p.m.

Dallas girls soccer vs. Woodburn, 7 p.m.

Dallas volleyball at Silverton, 6 p.m.

Quick Hits

Mens basketball tabbed to finish eighth

PORTLAND — The GNAC released the Preseason Coaches Poll which tabbed the Wolves eighth on Friday.

WOU put together a strong 2019-20 season under first-year head coach Wes Pifer tallying 19 wins and 13 in conference play which tied the Wolves for second. In this year’s poll, WOU tallied 34 points to come in eighth, while Seattle Pacific picked up all 10 first-place votes and 100 points as the pick to win this year. Alaska Anchorage is second with 77 points and Western Washington round out the top-three in third with 76 points. Alaska Fairbanks is fourth (64 points), Northwest Nazarene in fifth (61), Central Washington in sixth (47), Simon Fraser in seventh (41), Saint Martin’s in ninth (28) and Montana State Billings in 10th (22).

Preseason poll places women ninth GNAC

PORTLAND — Great Northwest Athletic Conference released the Preseason Coaches Poll that tabbed the Wolves ninth.

WOU garnered 20 points to sit in ninth, while Alaska Anchorage was the narrow pick to win with 92 points and seven first-place votes. Right behind them was Western Washington with 89 points and two first-place votes. Northwest Nazarene rounds out the top-three with 70 points and the other first-place vote. Simon Fraser was picked fourth (69 points), Central Washington in fifth (60), Saint Martin’s in sixth (48), Montana State Billings in seventh (47), Seattle Pacific in eighth (43) and then Alaska Fairbanks rounds out the poll in 10th (12).