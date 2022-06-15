Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The force of nature caused a few environmental events recently, ranging from the arrival of a bird in brilliant colors to a plant that’s a burden for some but beloved by bees.
Trees
A towering tree on Monmouth Street near downtown -- seen by some as a living sentry of the historic district -- was removed recently. Questions came up when the tree came down: Is there a way to preserve such historic trees? And, if this beautiful black walnut wasn’t a historic tree, which ones in the city fall into that category?
Independence does have a substantial roster of historic trees and it’s been consolidated in recent years. However, that tree wasn’t on it. To be declared historic, a tree needs to meet some of the same guidelines that apply to historic buildings in the city’s development code.
That differs from a neighboring town. In Dallas, criteria specifically written for historic trees was adopted a few years ago; It’s based on the tree’s location at or near a historic site or characteristics that make it rare or unique, as well as allowing designation for a tree with community recognition, such as a memorial for a person or place. And, unlike Monmouth, which has a “tree advisory board” that meets monthly, Independence’s tree board is part of the parks and recreation committee.
The tree that had to be cut on Monmouth Street “is a huge loss to our family, and a massive loss to the community,” said Natascha Adams, who owns the property.
Some of the timber will be milled, to create a long countertop so that the wood can remain part of the home, she said. A cross-cut section of the trunk showing more than a century of tree rings will be featured at the Heritage Museum, along with a timeline of history-making events that happened during the tree’s lifetime.
Tree preservation efforts have been taking place in cities across Oregon. In some cases, measures adopted for historic trees grant them protected status, which passes from one homeowner to the next as part of the sale of the property, explained Will Koomjian, a board-certified master arborist who owns and operates Emergent Tree Works.
Trees provide a great presence in town, said some who live or work in the downtown area of Independence. “They add to the beauty of the city,” said Toni Bordadora. Some have wide, welcoming branches, others are gnarled with age. When a special tree disappears, it’s absence may be felt deeply, she said.
Tanagers
What are those birds that look like cardinals but with feathers bright gold and flaming orange instead of red? That’s what some residents were asking recently. The answer came during a meeting earlier this month by the Ash Creek Water Control District (ACWCD).
During a pause in the meeting, Andrea Melendy, a member of ACWCD’s board of directors, identified these winged visitors in a casual comment, noting that “it’s great to see a western tanager.” Apparently, without realizing it, Melendy had just solved the mystery of the sudden fowl fly-in.
Western Tanagers have been seen flitting around local back yards, along the river and in Pioneer Park. That’s because they are passing through this time of year – in some places “en masse,” observed ornithologist Jim Dawson, a biology instructor at Western Oregon University. The species over-winters in warmer climates, like Mexico. Most of the birds are traveling back to Canada, Dawson said. Some do take up residence in Oregon, but not in the numbers being seen right now.
It’s understandable that people would describe them as multi-colored cardinals, he added. “They are beautiful members of the cardinal family,” Dawson explained.
Nutria
When it comes to the Independence inhabitant known as nutria, there is good news and bad news this spring. The good news is that relatively few are turning up in the routine trapping program, compared with the tally bagged in past years.
The bad news is that the ones captured now seem to favor a certain spot of the downtown area, according to Ed Matteo, who has helmed their trapping for the Ash Creek Water Control District over the past two decades. Even so, nutria numbers seem to be down -- a good sign, he said. Oregon has declared nutria as an invasive hazard because they can out-compete other animals for vegetation, as well as severely weaken creek embankments with their burrowing. At a rate about one or two per month, these aquatic rodents are wandering into the cages set for them in the part of Independence known as “old town,” Matteo said.
Two waterways – Ash Creek and the Willamette River -- merge in the oldest part of Independence, and that could be why the population may be higher there. Slow-moving water as the creek meanders north of Monmouth Street and east of Fifth Street could be making it an attractive habitat for nutria, Matteo said.
This easy access to water may be one reason why early settlers chose land in this section. It’s part of what was originally known as Thorp’s Town of Independence, Matteo added.
Dandelions
With summer just around the corner, it is once again time to resume what has been called in past years “the great dandelion debate.” It’s really a buzz over the needs of honey bees. The argument – mostly friendly and well-meaning so far – has occurred between the residential gardeners who keep flowers blooming but otherwise maintain a manicured lawn and those homeowners who let their yards grow wild with the yellow-crowned plants.
There appears to be a difference of opinion over how much benefit the bees get from dandelions, especially when homeowners already take care to cultivate a wide assortment of home-grown flowers. So why not eradicate the dandelions?
“Try looking at dandelions with a different lens,” suggested Jeremy Mitchell, of the family-owned “Flying Bee Ranch” near Salem.
Dandelions provide needed nourishment for pollinators, he pointed out. However, Mitchell advised against going too far with dandelion advocacy – people who struggle to keep their lawns free of the invaders may be worried about the billowy-topped stage that sends seeds floating all over the neighborhood.
“You know, this really is an individual decision,” he said.
That view was echoed by Tim Wydronek, a beekeeper in Corvallis. It’s reassuring to see yards filled with “bee-friendly” flowers, dandelions among them, he said. Providing an assortment of flowers is good for the insects, giving them a diverse menu, he added.
