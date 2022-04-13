The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program is pleased to be hosting a Spring Workshop Series for Equine Owners.
This four-part series includes: Equine Pasture Management and Pasture Nutrition, Managing Mud and Manure on Horse Properties, Dangerous Plants in Pastures and Paddocks, and Don’t Panic – What to do if Your Horse is Injured.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays April 26, May 10 and May 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. Each class is $5 to attend. Scholarships are available, contact Teagan Moran at Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu or (541) 713-5011.
Registration is required to receive the webinar links. For full class descriptions, additional details and to register go to https://beav.es/wrb or contact Teagan Moran.
