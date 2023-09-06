While the components that make up a community come and go over the years, one main stay of Dallas has remained since 1948 – The St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
The congregation invites everyone else in the community to help celebrate the church’s 75th anniversary on Sept. 9.
Originally established in a home on Ellendale Avenue, the St. Thomas Episcopal Church moved to its permanent home at 1486 Levens Street, land that was originally owned by Native Americans.
“They let us have it if we promised to take care of land,” said Ann Hurd, 78, a member of the church for 46 years. “It was so precious to the natives who used to live there.”
“It has always to me been very welcoming, a friendly church, with love and diversity, where everybody’s special,” Hurd added.
Over its 75 years, St. Thomas has had just 17 fulltime and interim priests, according to parishioner Sally Clay’s records. The first was Father Cyril P. Handley, who served from 1949 to 1951. Among the roster who led the services was Father Benjamin Samson. Clay said Samson brought his wife, Bett, and their children Mauve, Kitt, Janne, and Richard, from Wales to serve as vicar at both St. Thomas in Dallas and St. Hildas in Monmouth, from 1958 to 1964.
“His wife Bett, along with Darla Newton, Alice Bender, Barbara DeGraff, and Neil Root, started Girls Friendly Society,” Clay said. “It was for young girls to learn about community service and learn about the Episcopal Church. It was an amazing experience.”
Other highlights included the Father David Holsinger, who served from 1996 to 2000 (“He was a priest who was very involved with the community, and excellent at remembering names,” Clay recalled. “Very funny yet caring.”) and Reverend Deacon Addyse Lane-Palagyi, St. Thomas’s first female reverend, who served from 1999 to 2014.
Currently, St. Thomas has been without a permanent priest since Father Fred W. Heard retired in 2022. (He has since passed away and the church held a funeral for him Sept. 5). Filling in his stead is Father Tony Petrotta.
“I’m what’s called a ‘supply priest,’” Petrotta explained, who is himself retired after serving 13 years at an Episcopal church in Salem and jokes the church is only a couple years older than he is.
He’d filled in a few times over the years and was asked to become the interim priest once a month for a few months. That was about nine months ago and he’s since increased commuting down twice a month from his home in McMinnville.
Petrotta said the church is warm and inviting, not constructed to hold a large congregation of 200. The numbers have dwindled down to about 28 active members from nearly 100 in its heyday.
“I got to know the people after I came for a few times,” Petrotta said. “They’re very friendly and gracious and made me feel welcome. They’re mostly older people, quiet but gracious.”
Their average age may rising, but that hasn’t diminished their participating in St. Thomas’s programs over the years.
Hurd said in her years, she’s seen the congregation heavily involved in gathering food for the food bank, collecting items for The Kindness Club, and hosting rummage sales and Christmas bazaars every year, “with nice things and thrifty prices.”
When describing St. Thomas, Petrotta couldn’t help but detail the warm interior, that reminded him of his travels overseas.
“It’s an older church, with beautiful wood. I used to live in England and Scotland for a few years. It reminds me of an old country church you’d find there,” he said.
Clay dove further into specifics about the interior.
“When you come into the Nave of the church, you will see all the beautiful stained-glass windows. Those were created for St. Thomas in 1965 if I remember correctly,” she said. “The pews in the church were made at DeGraff Church Furniture Company in Dallas, The original ones were replaced in the late 60s, yet still made at DeGraff Church Furniture Company. George and Barbara DeGraff were very active at St. Thomas.”
She added another little known moniker that St. Thomas is known by.
“Our church is called and recognized as the ‘Church of the Burning Bush,” Clay said. “The reason? On the 4th July in 2005 a bush on the front left corner caught fire and went into the eves and roof. It took that part of the church. We rebuilt the area we call Dawson Hall. It is wonderful. We now have two classrooms, a vicar office, music director office, a church office, two extra restrooms, utility room, and lots of storage.”
Petrotta is pleased the congregation is dedicated to upkeeping such a historic building.
“They’re doing some things to pick up where it has fallen apart after a few years. They’re positive, committed, and show they want to be there,” Petrotta said. “You go into house or store, you immediately are aware of the feel of it. That’s St. Thomas.”
The anniversary celebration is from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9. Hurd hopes they have a good turnout.
“We contacted everyone who used to go there,” she said.
In addition to games and refreshments, they’re asking for anyone with historic photos or memorabilia to share them during the event. To learn more, contact Darcy Newton-Irving at darcynewtonirving@gmail.com or Janice Wolcott janice.wolcott@gmail.com.
