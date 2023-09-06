St. Thomas Episcopal Church

St. Thomas Episcopal Church has had a home in Dallas at 1486 Levens St. since 1948.

 Photo by David Hayes

While the components that make up a community come and go over the years, one main stay of Dallas has remained since 1948 – The St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

The congregation invites everyone else in the community to help celebrate the church’s 75th anniversary on Sept. 9.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.