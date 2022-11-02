Itemizer-Observer
During his department update before the County Commissioners Oct. 25, District Attorney Aaron Felton’s presentation revolved around two main topics – staffing levels and domestic abuse awareness month.
The guilty plea that closed out a 26-year-old cold case actually tied in well to October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Rather than go to trial, on Oct. 20, John Clifton pleaded guilty to the 1996 murder of his wife Kathy Davis.
First, Felton gave kudos to the Cold Case Team who never gave up pursuing justice for Davis.
“So much credit goes to the Sheriff’s Office and their Cold Case Team sticking with that case, fighting for that case, believing in that case for so long,” Felton said.
He added being on a cold case team is often thankless work, sifting through old files, isolated from other staff, looking for a break.
The Clifton case “is the kind of result around the country that gives cold case teams a reason why you go on the team,” Felton said. “Well, they got a break. Now retired detective John Williams would come to my office, ask me what do I think about this or that … He was dogged about that. They really deserve a lot of credit for that.”
The case itself tied into the theme for October.
“This was domestic violence. It was really appropriate this result happened during this month. We highlight the victims of domestic violence because it’s one of the kinds of cases we prosecute every day, and significant numbers. It’s a tragic, tragic occurrence in our county. And it’s got to be almost a third of what I do every day. It’s our bread-and-butter crimes we see in Polk County. Along with property crimes. It’s what we’re dedicated to doing,” Felton said.
He added the Clifton case is not a typical case.
“It is an extreme case, but it is what happens when you don’t focus on prevention and provide shelter and safety for victims of domestic violence. Domestic violence knows no gender, it knows no rules, it knows no bounds. It only requires vigilance on the part of law enforcement. To never forget the victims. To provide safety and shelter to those who may be in domestic violence cycle,” Felton said.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon expressed his appreciation for the work the DA’s office is doing with domestic violence.
“Domestic violence issue is a major driver for homelessness, for children, for partners, for victims. The county’s work with COC Homeless Alliance, drives resources to public safety, lets Sable House expand capacity so these people have a place to go while sorting out legal issues. It’s also an under-reported crime. Anything we can do to help with that regard we’re open to that,” Gordon said.
The Clifton case also tied into Felton’s next point about staffing. He said his staff was prepared to go to trial to prove his guilt. It’s a luxury his office struggles with to maintain a level of certainty to ensure complex cases are properly tried.
The good news he related is the DA’s office just hired two new Deputy DA1s who subsequently passed their bar and are “freshly minted attorneys.” Felton plans to assign them as many trials as possible, from trespassing to conduct cases, to build up their experience level only gained from participating in the courtroom.
In addition, Felton is hopeful he’s found two more experienced attorney’s currently in the interviewing process.
Commissioner Craig Pope got straight to the point with his first question after Felton was done sharing the good news.
“Are you comfortable being able to prosecute cases with the staff you have?” Pope asked.
Felton answered by first saying it would be easy to just say yes and walk away from the question. However, the complex answer, he said, is his office is currently able to find a way to prosecute the most complex cases.
“We will devote resources, and county has always provided resources and commitment, resources I need to prosecute most complex cases. We’ve got a couple of homicides right now which are complex but I’m confident will be able to prosecute at the appropriate level. And a couple sex abuse cases we’ll try at the appropriate level,” Felton said.
He said the challenge right now is with the lawyers he’s just hired, he has an experience deficit he cannot grow without more time.
“I can’t put a brand-new Deputy DA1 who has only tried couple cases, will not throw into a complex level case, it would be stupid. It will not happen. I need to have that person to grow and train up to a more complex case. I have myself and chief deputy with more experience,” Felton explained.
In his favor, Felton said he does have the ability to selectively ask for outside counsel to assist. For example, he brought in an outside prosecutor who handles animal abuse cases for an abused cat case out of West Salem. He’s also able to tap into resources as needed with the US Department of Justice for complex cases.
“Some cases may need to be delayed to prioritize complex cases. But we will not develop a ‘do not prosecute’ list. We’re not going to cull at the intake level what comes in. We will do what it takes to make it happen. We’ll train people to do what it takes to prosecute at all levels,” Felton said.
Pope was reassured by what he heard, summarizing for the citizens listening or tuning in to the commissioner’s meeting, those citizens who elect them who want to hear the county is gaining on crime.
“We’re defeating that enemy every day versus so many communities, even in this state, that are saying crime is getting the best of us. So, my interpretation of your answer is crime is not getting the best of us, we are prosecuting these cases that are coming into your office, you’re not kicking them loose because they’re too complex to try, or they’re not worthy of the limited amount of time for the limited staff you currently have in house,” Pope said. “That’s my editorial interpretation of that. I applaud that, thank you.”
Commissioner Chairman Lyle Mordhorst took a different route to ascertaining Felton’s comfort level with his office’s staffing. The county is discussing now sending a renewal of the public safety levy to voters in the spring.
“Judge Hill challenged you with question during those talks, if they could write you a check, at what level would you be able to process 100% meet needs of community?” Mordhorst asked.
Felton said he’d feel very comfortable if he could have 2-3 more deputy DAs, which in turn would require one addition support staff per prosecutor.
“You look at the growing population in West Salem, it’s one of fasting growing communities in Oregon. All the cities in Polk County are growing at a very quick rate. Plus, the community has a highway running through it and a casino. We offer a significant amount of prosecution services - crime, probation violations. The mental health docket needs its own prosecutor. Sex abuse crimes are a full-time caseload. There are so many types of prosecutions that keep us spread thin,” Felton said.
However, he added as sure as he is the rise in population will top 100,000 in the next census for Polk County, he’s as optimistic the economy will improve. This opens a chance for a bigger pot of funds available to the administration.
“We’ll need to prepare for that,” he said.
