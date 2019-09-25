DALLAS — September is National Preparedness Month, and organizers of a fair on Saturday wanted to give out some “potty favors” to commemorate the event.

Attendees who visited all the stations at the event entered into a drawing for a Honeybucket toilet seat. It fits over a bucket, and is one of the many items that may be useful in a disaster.

The Perrydale, Cooper Hollow and Oakdale wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sponsored the free community event at Dallas High School.

Dean Sprague organized the preparedness fair, which featured information about animal care, food and water storage, emergency shelter and other tips.

The flow of attendees was steady throughout the event, which was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We had some people arrive early even,” said Nona Springer, director of public affairs, Monmouth Oregon Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We think about 200 people attended based on the number of maps we distributed. We had people from other counties as well: Lincoln, Marion and Benton to name a few.”

She said they felt inspired to hold the preparedness fair.

Members of the LDS church believe it is important to be self-sufficient, she said, “to take care of family and include our neighbors.”

Attendees were asked to watch a seven-minute video about the Cascade earthquake before heading to the different stations.

Heidi Chapman is the young women’s leader at the Perrydale ward.

She and a couple of the young women from her group demonstrated emergency cooking.

It’s heat controlled, so people can cook anything from cookies to a roast in it, she said.

The day of the event, they offered samples of cookies made in one of the ovens.

April Welsh, Dallas Fire & EMS community service officer, brought items for first aid kits and file of life cards, which people can use to list their medications, allergies and other important information.

Those go in a magnetic small red folder to stick to refrigerators.

People cans stop by the fire department and pick one up, she said.

“We can do presentations,” Welsh said. “Sometimes people just need help knowing what to fill out.”

The Central High School videography class, under the direction of teacher Josh Wagner, took video of some of the demonstrations.

“We plan to make the videos available along with links,” Springer said. “It will take a while as the students are still learning. In the meantime there are many links to resources such as ready.gov and providentliving.org.”

Springer did offer a quick tip for emergency preparedness that everyone can do with little effort.

“Put a pair of shoes and socks in a bag and secure them to (your) bedpost,” Springer said. “The number one reported injury from emergency rooms after a disaster is foot injuries due to people jumping out of bed and running barefoot.”

A fair for next year is already being discussed, she said.

“We are evaluating the possibility of having another preparedness fair in 2020,” Sprague said. “The county approached me at a September Service Integration Team meeting and said if we do another fair that there are even more community partners who want to participate. We had over 20 displays and presenters this year, so it could be even bigger next time.”