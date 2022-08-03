The Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO) just launched a new “Landlord Provided Cooling Space Initiative.” The ETO is receiving $2 million from the state through a grant with the Oregon Department of Energy to support the creation of cooling spaces associated with multifamily buildings. Eligible sites can be anywhere in the state of Oregon even those that are not within the territory of the five investor-owned utilities.
You can find full details on the initiative on the ETO website at www.energytrust.org/communities/landlord-provided-cooling-space-initiative.
