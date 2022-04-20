Itemizer-Observer
While each of the Polk County Commissioners delivered updates on their areas of specific involvement at the second annual state of the county delivered to the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Monday, Commissioner Craig Pope delivered the bottom line.
“First and foremost, I would tell you, the state of Polk County is very good. Financially, we’re in a pretty good place. We’re all paying for that in our taxes. We have a very stable revenue stream at this point,” Pope told the Chamber Board Members at the Dallas Civic Center. He added the county’s coffers were bolsters with “windfall dollars” from the American Rescue Plan, the coronavirus relief fund, and other things that have happened at the state legislature. “Generally speaking from the property taxes into our general fund it’s very stable right now. Which is a nice place for our county to be.”
However, revenues to the county’s coffers are no longer what they were back when the local logging industry was stronger, leading to alternative funding for public safety.
“I will tell you, though, we don’t have in the general fund all the adequate funds we need to provide all the public safety needs. Which has put us in a place since 2013 of coming to the voters for support in an operating levy,” Pope said.
“Once we had the timber revenue to supplement our needs for public safety. Since the spotted owl and other political things that have happened over the years, our sustained yield harvest plan for all timber issues that help fund Polk County have diminished substantially,” he added.
Pope was joined by his board colleagues Chair Lyle Mordhorst and Jeremy Gordon.
Collaborations
Gordon led off the update, touching on collaborations taking place within the county regarding tourism and homelessness prevention.
“I think we’re an understated county. There are incredible assets in Polk County. They’re not fully realized even by people who grew up here,” Gordon said. “We partnered with cities of Dallas, Monmouth and Independence. We’re funding a destination development professional to work with our Polk County Tourism Alliance to really focus our energies on what is the Polk County story, where can you eat here? Where are the events happening? How can we cross pollinate customers to mainstream businesses throughout the county.”
Gordon then pivoted to a new homelessness prevention partnership that was spawned by Oregon State House Bill 4123 funding eight pilot communities in the state to create county-city partnerships around homelessness, support and prevention.
“It’s huge, with a wide berth of geographic areas involved, from rural communities, from the valley to the coast. Some of the charges are to create a five-year plan, focusing on prevention, preventing homelessness in other communities,” Gordon said, “while asking how do we prevent the risk? What are some of the gaps in services? How can we improve the things that create inefficiencies?”
Next, he highlighted the work being accomplished in Family Community Outreach, including starting up a school based mental health program. The county has partnered with school districts to provide mental health services for kids, he explained.
“Unsurprisingly we’ve seen a huge increase in demand there. The Dallas School District alone, they’ve seen 1,535 kids who have been served and another 1,720 kids in Central School district,” he said.
In addition, the FCO oversees the Community Action Agency that helps fund Gale’s Lodge, a transitional sheltering program for our homeless veterans, transition them out into permanent housing.
“The average stay there is six months. It’s a great program with some faith community collaboration,” he said.
Budget
Pope got more specific about the county’s budget, which sits at $112 million in all funds. About $33 million of that is in general fund dollars, which come from property taxes. The rest of that money is pass-through funds that come from the state and federal funding sources.
“A large portion of that is strictly in mental health. That is our largest department and the largest fund. Likely before we finish budget cycle for 2022-23 fiscal year, our behavioral budget will outpace our general fund,” Pope explained. “That is staggering.”
He then pointed out the county’s population is approaching 88,000 with expectations from researched by Portland State that Polk County is going to substantially increase those numbers over the next 10-20 years.
“I hope not. Because I’m not sure we have the infrastructure in place to be able to support all that. But I get people want to live here. We have a beautiful county, we have a great tax benefit for everyone who buys a home here or builds a business here,” Pope said.
Broadband
Pope then said he had opportunity to be in the right place at the right time for the expansion of broadband. Pope said he’s been developing relationships with providers before the pandemic on how to do more for rural community members that get great service that Willamette Valley Fiber provides, for example. He explained the pandemic exposed how inadequate broadband coverage was throughout the county when the residents were forced to work from home on inferior internet.
Pope explained prepandemic, discussions were how to leverage against $10 million state had in its broadband office.
“At time was a lot of money, but the need was so vast, it was just a drop in the bucket,” Pope said. “Now, compared to $220 million sitting in that bucket, and I mean to get every single penny of that money that I can get in partnership with our providers to expand our needs in our community.
“I am extremely proud right now we have a tremendous partnership with Willamette Valley Fiber and with Alyrica, as those are the two providers to come on board with us as we’re spending $2.4 million in our next process to expand rural broadband to get better connectivity,” he added.
For example, one project in Rickreall area will connect 300 businesses and homes with fiber, with another, similar project planned in the southwest region south of Dallas that will provide the same opportunity.
“Hopeful we’ll also have a project Falls City. We’re doing a study to figure out who needs to be connected, how many, how much will it cost?” he added.
Roads
Mordhorst spoke last, first touching on how proud he is of the county’s hiring practices, getting great personnel into needed positions, especially in public safety. Be he got quickly to the topic on the most citizen minds in Polk County.
“Everybody is always asking me, ‘Where are we at on roads?’ Because if we’re going to have economic development, we’ve got to have safe roads. We need access to get our products to I-5, or for us to get our needs to create what we’re doing, or what our farmers produce that can’t be sitting on a bridge,” he said.
The first project he highlighted was the planned roundabout for Highway 99 and Clow Corner that is in the acquiring the right of way phase. Mordhorst said that project is still on track for a fall of 2023 excavation and construction, with a target of being completed in the spring of 2024.
“We hope we can take that design to Kings Valley Highway and 223, and Highway 22,” he added. “Everybody’s always asking why a roundabout? Because a roundabout has never had any deaths. It eliminates those t-bone crashes. I love to see them entering a town like Sisters has. Come to a roundabout it slows you down as you pass through town.”
Next, he spoke of the Highway 22/Highway 18 intersection on Kings Valley Highway. He pointed out the Perrydale intersection a quarter mile, downhill heading west, has been one of the most dangerous intersections in Polk County last 3 or 4 years.
To eliminate the danger, Mordhorst explained the plan is to block off the North end and Perrydale traffic will be rerouted over by Meduri Farms and tie into the aforementioned roundabout.
“The South end will stay there. Residents who live out on Perrydale Road south of 22 will still have full left and right access,” he added.
Next on the county’s radar is Highway 22 and 18, at the Spirit Mountain Casino. Mordhorst explained a new design to improve the safety at that intersection itself is a large “clover” just east of the casino. Highway 22 northbound will be rebuilt all way up past “Kissing Rock.”
He said semi trucks will now be encouraged to use that route instead of cutting through Grand Ronde Road.
“It’s a great design, and it’s getting close to a decision of acceptance. Next, we’ll be going in to start finding funding,” Mordhorst said.
He saved the biggest one for last, the Highway 22 and 51 interchange.
Mordhorst said an improvement project first went for funding in 2000 then again in 2010. The county even paid for a design, but it was shelved due to geological studies found the possibility for potential slides.
“Then we met again with ODOT and they saw how far we’d gotten last three years, doing five years’ of work in that time,” Mordhorst said.
In response, interest was reinvigorated in the project. ODOT hired David Evans and Associates to do a new Environmental Assessment study on water, land, and impacts to traffic, businesses and the community.
“David Evans can get though that faster than state. We’re hoping the EA will be done in the next two years. We’ll continue to work on the design in meantime, looking at an overpass from 51 onto 22, so no more of those left turn head-on, t-bones,” Mordhorst said. “Frontage roads on north and south sides of 22 will be added so we can protect businesses.”
Lastly, Mordhorst complimented the current team on the board of commissioners, saying what an honor it is to work with Pope and Gordon.
“It’s great to work with these guys. Nothing happens individually. It’s a team effort. There are times we have some good, interesting conversations. But we come to the best possible solution for our county. And that is something we are all proud of,” he said.
